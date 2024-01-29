Mahila Congress Leads Protest March Against Soaring Commodity Prices

In a significant display of civil discontent, a protest march to the legislative assembly in the state capital, led by the Mahila Congress, met with stern police intervention. The reason for intervention was when the protesters, numerous Mahila Congress workers brandishing empty rice pots, attempted to breach a police barricade. The assembly was a clarion call against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in the state.

Protest Against Rising Living Costs

The march, in a poignant display of the dire situation, featured Congress workers holding empty rice pots, symbolizing the hardship faced by ordinary citizens due to the spiraling cost of living. The protest was steered by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather, who also heads the state Mahila Congress. The event was inaugurated by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Clashes and Casualties

As the protest escalated, protesters began to chant slogans against the state government. The situation grew tense when some agitators attempted to hurl their symbolic pots across the barricade. This act prompted the police to resort to water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowd. The protest was momentarily halted due to the escalating tension but resumed shortly, with the police forced to deploy water cannons for the second time.

In the ensuing chaos, Mather fell and lost consciousness, necessitating her immediate transfer to a nearby hospital. After a tense two hours, she regained consciousness. Other Congress leaders, including Bindhu Krishna, were also present and participated in the demonstration.

The Symbolic Protest March

The march aimed to bring attention to the soaring rice prices and the inadequate stocks in Supplyco outlets across the state. The protesters carrying empty pots not only symbolized the discontentment but also the pressing issue of food security in the state. This incident underscores the growing unrest among the public over the rising cost of living and the government's perceived inability to control it.