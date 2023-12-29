en English
Mahfud Md Questions Validity of CSIS Survey: A Question of Trust in Indonesian Politics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:03 am EST
Mahfud Md Questions Validity of CSIS Survey: A Question of Trust in Indonesian Politics

Indonesian political figure, Mahfud Md, has expressed skepticism towards a survey conducted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The survey results, which might be related to relevant social or political topics in Indonesia, have sparked a debate on the validity and interpretation of survey data within the context of Indonesian politics. This dynamic is often seen in election years or when important political issues are being discussed within the society.

Disputing the Survey Results

Mahfud Md’s statement questioning the credibility of the CSIS survey has drawn significant attention. The survey reportedly positions the Prabowo Gibran duo at the top, with an electability percentage reaching 43.7%. However, Mahfud Md’s lack of faith in these results has ignited a controversy, raising questions about the reliability of such surveys.

Response from the National Campaign Team

In response to Mahfud Md’s comments, the National Campaign Team (TKN) of the Prabowo-Gibran duo has defended the survey’s credibility. The team stated that CSIS has a well-established reputation and a responsible methodology. This rebuttal from the TKN underscores the tension that can arise over the interpretation of survey data, particularly within the charged atmosphere of politics.

Survey Rankings Stir Debate

The CSIS survey ranks the Anies Muhaimin pair second, with an electability of 26.1%, while the Ganjar Mahfud pair is at the bottom with figures below 20%. These rankings have catalyzed a debate about the accuracy and implications of such surveys, highlighting the key role they play in shaping the political landscape in Indonesia.

Indonesia Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

