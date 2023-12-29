Mahfud Md Questions Validity of CSIS Survey: A Question of Trust in Indonesian Politics

Indonesian political figure, Mahfud Md, has expressed skepticism towards a survey conducted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The survey results, which might be related to relevant social or political topics in Indonesia, have sparked a debate on the validity and interpretation of survey data within the context of Indonesian politics. This dynamic is often seen in election years or when important political issues are being discussed within the society.

Disputing the Survey Results

Mahfud Md’s statement questioning the credibility of the CSIS survey has drawn significant attention. The survey reportedly positions the Prabowo Gibran duo at the top, with an electability percentage reaching 43.7%. However, Mahfud Md’s lack of faith in these results has ignited a controversy, raising questions about the reliability of such surveys.

Response from the National Campaign Team

In response to Mahfud Md’s comments, the National Campaign Team (TKN) of the Prabowo-Gibran duo has defended the survey’s credibility. The team stated that CSIS has a well-established reputation and a responsible methodology. This rebuttal from the TKN underscores the tension that can arise over the interpretation of survey data, particularly within the charged atmosphere of politics.

Survey Rankings Stir Debate

The CSIS survey ranks the Anies Muhaimin pair second, with an electability of 26.1%, while the Ganjar Mahfud pair is at the bottom with figures below 20%. These rankings have catalyzed a debate about the accuracy and implications of such surveys, highlighting the key role they play in shaping the political landscape in Indonesia.