Maharashtra Teachers Defy Dress Code Diktat, Wear Jeans in Protest

As opposition grew over the recently issued dress code diktat for school-teachers, schools in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra saw male teachers wearing jeans and pants to work on Thursday in protest. Even teachers who generally did not wear jeans and pants were part of this activity, which they called a symbolic protest against the government's diktat on what school teachers ought to wear. The diktat specified what colour of clothes, the manner in which shirts were to be worn, and the choice of bottom wear, among other things, for teachers.

Background of the Protest

Sudhakar Sawant, from Prathamik Shikshak Samiti, a primary teachers' association from Kolhapur, said, "When jeans-pants have been considered as a comfortable choice for bottom wear for more than 80 per cent of individuals including teachers, the government cannot declare it inappropriate. Teachers wear simple jeans under shirts for convenience. The protest questions how this attire can be considered inappropriate." Earlier this month, the state government had issued a dress code for school teachers. According to the code, teachers will not be allowed to wear jeans and t-shirts, dark coloured clothes or designs or prints. It suggested that women teachers should wear salwar or churidar with kurta and dupatta or a saree, whereas male teachers should wear shirts and trousers with the shirt tucked in.

Teachers' Response to the Diktat

According to teachers, they were already aware of their professional responsibilities and were mindful of what they wore to school. "There was no reason for the government to issue a dress code for school teachers. Based on local climate and culture, school teachers wear dresses," Sawant said. Teachers shared that choices of preferred clothing can differ from place to place depending on how multicultural society was and local conditions. Vijay Kombe from Maharashtra Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Samiti, a statewide teachers' organisation, said, "A Maharashtrian 'topi' (head-gear) is commonly used in Marathwada, whereas in many places, pyjama is still considered a comfortable bottom wear by men on which shirts are worn without it being tucked in. This is absolutely not inappropriate but now with the new diktat, teachers are upset."

Future Implications and Teachers' Demands

The organisation has already sent a letter to the government opposing the dress code, Kombe said. "Government demanding that teachers should wear appropriate clothes to schools is not wrong. But it shouldn't have declared specifications. There will be teachers uncomfortable with wearing tucked in shirts. T-shirts might be more convenient for physical education teachers," Kombe added. This symbolic protest not only challenges the specifics of the dress code but also opens a dialogue about the autonomy of professional attire, hoping to influence future policies to be more inclusive of individual preferences and comfort, ensuring it aligns with the practical needs of educators.