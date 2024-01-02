en English
Elections

Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play

Political tides seem to be turning in the Indian state of Maharashtra, as per predictions made by anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania. She anticipates significant political shifts within the next month, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategizing to disintegrate the Congress party. This follows in the wake of the BJP’s previous maneuvers that led to the division of other major political parties in the state, including the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Timing the Split

Damania suggests that the split may coincide with the Ram temple inauguration in the historic city of Ayodhya, due on January 22. If the Congress party, which boasts 44 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), does disintegrate, the political balance in the state could be significantly tipped. This would invariably weaken the opposition, allowing the BJP to gain a firmer foothold in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Political Speculations and Strategies

This conjecture emerges amid whispers of the BJP’s attempts to secure a dominant position in Maharashtra ahead of the parliamentary polls. Given the state’s substantial representation in the Lok Sabha with 48 seats, the stakes are indeed high. Damania also took this opportunity to commend Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil for his role in the agitation, simultaneously criticizing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly creating divisions among community leaders.

Internal Party Dynamics

In a separate political development, Rupali Chakankar of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) expressed criticism against MP Supriya Sule. She hinted at the possibility of Ajit Pawar’s wife contesting against Sule in the forthcoming elections. Sharad Pawar, Sule’s father and a political heavyweight, is expected to campaign vigorously for her. Chakankar also insinuated that there exists discontent within her party faction against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with a growing preference for Ajit Pawar to assume the role of chief minister.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

