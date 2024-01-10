Maharashtra Politics on Edge: CM Shinde Strategizes Ahead of Sena vs Sena Verdict

The political landscape in Maharashtra hangs in the balance as the state’s Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, calls a pivotal meeting with his cabinet. This conference comes in the wake of an anticipated verdict concerning the disqualification of members from two factions of the Shiv Sena political party, one led by Shinde himself and the other by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Schism in Shiv Sena

The current struggle for control of the party and its symbols is the fallout of a rebellion led by Shinde against Thackeray’s leadership. A section of Shiv Sena MLAs, with Shinde at the helm, has stirred the pot, leading to a legal and political tussle that will dictate the party’s future.

Impending Verdict and its Repercussions

The meeting spearheaded by CM Shinde is significant as it looks to devise the government’s strategy and preparedness in light of the verdict from the Election Commission or the judiciary. The decision could have far-reaching implications, defining the legitimacy of the two factions, and guiding their future political maneuvers and representation in the state assembly.

Disqualification Petitions and Potential Scenarios

The ongoing dispute has led to disqualification petitions filed against 54 MLAs. Depending on the Speaker’s decision, the outcome could reshape Maharashtra’s political map. In addition to the main plot, the article also includes narratives and statements from various parties embroiled in the dispute, complemented by insights from constitutional experts on possible outcomes.