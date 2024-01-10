Maharashtra Politics on Edge: Anticipation and Speculation Surround Shiv Sena MLA Disqualification Verdict

In a scenario pregnant with political implications, Maharashtra’s legislative assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is expected to issue a verdict on the disqualification pleas against several MLAs from the Shiv Sena party. The anticipation surrounding this decision has triggered speculations about a potential ‘political earthquake’ in the state, as described by senior BJP leaders, within the next 15 to 20 days.

Speculations of Defection

Further stirring the political cauldron, there are rumors about the possible defection of Congress MLAs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Names of high-profile Congress leaders such as Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettivar have been making rounds in this context. Jayant Patil from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also been drawn into these rumors, although all the individuals in question have refuted these reports.

BJP Sets Ambitious Goals

Amid these political maneuvers, the BJP has set lofty goals for itself in the imminent elections. The party is targeting a majority vote share of 51% and is aiming to secure 45 seats. This ambition sets the stage for a high-stake political drama in Maharashtra.

Concerns Over Verdict Impartiality

The delay in deciding the disqualification proceedings and the meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has raised eyebrows. Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sunil Prabhu has voiced concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the decision-making process. These concerns further fuel the anticipation and speculation surrounding the disqualification verdict and its potential impact on Maharashtra’s political landscape.