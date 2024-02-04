Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Resigns Amidst OBC Quota Controversy

On February 4, 2024, Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, made a public announcement of his resignation, initially submitted on November 16 and kept under wraps until now. The now-former Food and Civil Supplies Minister refrained from revealing the exact reasons behind his resignation, instead alluding to undisclosed disagreements over ministerial responsibilities and Cabinet composition.

Resignation Amidst Controversy

The announcement of Bhujbal's resignation has triggered a whirlwind of speculation and controversy. His decision to step down comes amidst a heated debate over the Maratha Other Backward Class (OBC) quota issue, a matter that has caused considerable tension within the Maharashtra state government. Bhujbal, known for his outspokenness, had been critical of the government's handling of the Maratha quota demand, raising questions about his departure's connection to this contentious issue.

A Stand Against OBC Quota Sharing

The former minister has been vocal in his opposition to the inclusion of the Maratha community in the existing OBC quota, accusing the state government of pandering to the demands of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange. Bhujbal's stand against the 'backdoor entry' of the Maratha community into the OBC quota sparked criticism and divided opinions, both within the government and the OBC community.

Unrest and Speculation

Bhujbal's resignation has caused ripples of unrest within the government. Despite his resignation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has yet to accept Bhujbal's departure, further fueling the ongoing tension. Additionally, allegations of collusion between Bhujbal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Shiv Sena have added to the controversy surrounding his resignation. As of now, the implications of Bhujbal's resignation for the Maharashtra government and the Maratha OBC quota issue remain uncertain.