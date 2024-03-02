Maharashtra Govt Awards Rs 127 Crore School Uniform Contract to Kolhapur Firm Amid Controversy

Amid objections from textile companies and political opposition, the Maharashtra government has selected Kolhapur's Padamchand Milapchand Jain to fulfill its inaugural central cloth procurement contract for school uniforms, sparking a significant debate over procurement policies and the impact on local businesses. The firm, based in the renowned textile hub of Ichalkaranji, emerged victorious against five other contenders, including the state's own Powerlooms Corporation, to supply approximately 1.19 crore metres of fabric for uniforms of 44 lakh government school students, marking a pivotal shift in the state's uniform supply strategy.

Advertisment

Work Order and Selection Process

A work order is poised for issuance within days, setting a tight deadline for the selected company to distribute the cloth to various talukas statewide in two months, ahead of the new academic year. The selection process, scrutinized for its fairness, saw only two of six bidders qualifying, with the rest failing on technical grounds such as not providing earnest money deposits or quality reports. The winning bid, at about Rs 127 crore, undercut the government's estimate by Rs 11 crore, showcasing a cost-effective approach to the massive undertaking.

Uniform Policy Overhaul

Advertisment

The government's decision to centralize uniform procurement represents a departure from the previous system, which allocated funds to schools for locally managed uniform production. This policy shift aims at standardizing uniform quality and empowering women's self-help groups (SHGs) with stitching contracts, aspiring to inject economic activity into local communities. However, small textile traders and some political figures argue this move may disadvantage local businesses and call for a more inclusive procurement strategy that doesn't sideline small operators.

Controversy and Next Steps

The selection process has not been without its detractors, with allegations of favoritism and policy criteria that purportedly benefit larger out-of-state textile firms over local manufacturers. The government, however, defends its decision, citing the cost-effectiveness and quality standards of the chosen bid, alongside plans to engage Mahila Vikas Arthik Mahamandal for garment stitching, indicating a strategic approach to involve women entrepreneurs in the supply chain. The unfolding scenario highlights the complex interplay between government procurement policies, local business interests, and the quest for quality and efficiency in public service delivery.