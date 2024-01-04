en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maharashtra CM Pledges ‘Liberation’ of Controversial Religious Site

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Maharashtra CM Pledges ‘Liberation’ of Controversial Religious Site

In a move that has stirred up the political landscape of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has publicly pledged his commitment towards the ‘liberation’ of Kalyan’s Haji Malang Dargah. A site of profound religious significance, the Haji Malang Dargah is currently in the midst of an age-old dispute, claimed by both the Hindu and Muslim communities.

The Historical Dispute

The Dargah, named after the revered Sufi saint Haji Abdul Rahman Malang, also known as Haji Malang Baba, is managed by a trust, which asserts that the site is 800 years old. However, right-wing groups and the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, contend that the site is a temple of the Hindu saint, Shri Macchindra Nath. This contention dates back to the 1980s and is presently pending in court.

The Political Implications

The late Sena leader, Anand Dighe, had initiated the tradition of visiting the site and performing aarti, a practice that Shinde has faithfully continued annually since Dighe’s demise in 2001. In a recent speech, Shinde emphasized his cognizance of the community’s sentiments towards the site and assured to persist in his efforts towards its liberation. The term ‘liberation’, in this context, suggests a shift in the control or ownership of the site.

Security Concerns and Responses

Meanwhile, the dargah trust has sought police protection for an upcoming event on February 24, in anticipation of potential disturbances. This request by the trust is not a direct reaction to Shinde’s proclamation but is due to concerns coinciding with an annual religious gathering, the Malanggad Harinam Mahotsav. Shinde’s stance is foreseen to have a significant influence on the political trajectory of his son, Shrikant Shinde, who is a Member of Parliament from Kalyan.

The region has been a hotbed of political clashes between the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, with local BJP leaders frequently confronting Shrikant Shinde. Eknath Shinde’s last visit to the shrine was eight months ago, and his recent statement has added a new dimension to the ongoing dispute.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Vidyavihar Station's Transformation: Building for the Future
As Mumbai sleeps, the Vidyavihar railway station, a lifeline for thousands, hums with the sound of construction. A flurry of activity aimed at transforming the station experience for its daily footfall of 67,220. And at the heart of this transformation is the construction of a new double discharge platform, a project fast-tracked for completion within
Vidyavihar Station's Transformation: Building for the Future
Deepshikha Nagpal: A Tale of Bollywood Fame and Personal Struggles
8 mins ago
Deepshikha Nagpal: A Tale of Bollywood Fame and Personal Struggles
Survey by Madilu Education and Rural Development Society to Address Homelessness in Mangaluru
8 mins ago
Survey by Madilu Education and Rural Development Society to Address Homelessness in Mangaluru
India Post Debuts 'Click 'n' Book' Service: A Step Towards Digitization
2 mins ago
India Post Debuts 'Click 'n' Book' Service: A Step Towards Digitization
BMC to Transform Vacant Octroi Nakas into Multi-Functional Hubs
2 mins ago
BMC to Transform Vacant Octroi Nakas into Multi-Functional Hubs
Bihar's Massive Educational Boost: 25,000 Teachers Set to Receive Appointment Letters
8 mins ago
Bihar's Massive Educational Boost: 25,000 Teachers Set to Receive Appointment Letters
Latest Headlines
World News
Vancouver's Integrity Commissioner Clears Mayor and Councillors over Rolling Stones Concert Promotion
18 seconds
Vancouver's Integrity Commissioner Clears Mayor and Councillors over Rolling Stones Concert Promotion
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
25 seconds
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
Arizona Wildcats' Defensive Concerns: A Challenge or Opportunity?
32 seconds
Arizona Wildcats' Defensive Concerns: A Challenge or Opportunity?
Compassionatomy: UC San Diego's Innovative Approach to Humanistic Medical Education
37 seconds
Compassionatomy: UC San Diego's Innovative Approach to Humanistic Medical Education
Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure
37 seconds
Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure
Honolulu Unveils Updated Rules for Shore Water Events with Community Input
39 seconds
Honolulu Unveils Updated Rules for Shore Water Events with Community Input
Legal Challenge Seeks to Disqualify Rep. Scott Perry Using 14th Amendment Insurrection Clause
54 seconds
Legal Challenge Seeks to Disqualify Rep. Scott Perry Using 14th Amendment Insurrection Clause
The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing
1 min
The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
1 min
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app