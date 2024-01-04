Maharashtra CM Pledges ‘Liberation’ of Controversial Religious Site

In a move that has stirred up the political landscape of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has publicly pledged his commitment towards the ‘liberation’ of Kalyan’s Haji Malang Dargah. A site of profound religious significance, the Haji Malang Dargah is currently in the midst of an age-old dispute, claimed by both the Hindu and Muslim communities.

The Historical Dispute

The Dargah, named after the revered Sufi saint Haji Abdul Rahman Malang, also known as Haji Malang Baba, is managed by a trust, which asserts that the site is 800 years old. However, right-wing groups and the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, contend that the site is a temple of the Hindu saint, Shri Macchindra Nath. This contention dates back to the 1980s and is presently pending in court.

The Political Implications

The late Sena leader, Anand Dighe, had initiated the tradition of visiting the site and performing aarti, a practice that Shinde has faithfully continued annually since Dighe’s demise in 2001. In a recent speech, Shinde emphasized his cognizance of the community’s sentiments towards the site and assured to persist in his efforts towards its liberation. The term ‘liberation’, in this context, suggests a shift in the control or ownership of the site.

Security Concerns and Responses

Meanwhile, the dargah trust has sought police protection for an upcoming event on February 24, in anticipation of potential disturbances. This request by the trust is not a direct reaction to Shinde’s proclamation but is due to concerns coinciding with an annual religious gathering, the Malanggad Harinam Mahotsav. Shinde’s stance is foreseen to have a significant influence on the political trajectory of his son, Shrikant Shinde, who is a Member of Parliament from Kalyan.

The region has been a hotbed of political clashes between the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, with local BJP leaders frequently confronting Shrikant Shinde. Eknath Shinde’s last visit to the shrine was eight months ago, and his recent statement has added a new dimension to the ongoing dispute.