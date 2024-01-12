en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maharashtra CM Foresees ‘Political Earthquake’ Post-2024 Elections

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:35 am EST
Maharashtra CM Foresees ‘Political Earthquake’ Post-2024 Elections

In a politically charged public meeting in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a bold prediction about the impending 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He anticipates a ‘political earthquake’ in Maharashtra that will bring about a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. The Chief Minister’s comments came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest sea bridge, the ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’.

Political Earthquake: A Prediction

Asserting the country’s progression under PM Modi’s leadership as moving at ‘bullet speed’, Shinde expressed confidence in the forthcoming elections. The Chief Minister emphasized the necessity for the ruling coalition to secure over 400 seats in the general elections and more than 45 seats in Maharashtra out of the total 48. This move, he believes, would ensure PM Modi’s third term in power. These general elections are scheduled to take place in April or May this year.

Maharashtra’s Ruling Alliance

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In the lead-up to the elections, the coalition plans to campaign on a development-focused agenda.

Political Disputes and Development Claims

Shinde’s statement comes on the heels of the state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s recognition of Shinde’s faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena political party. This decision effectively dismissed disqualification petitions against MLAs from both Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray’s factions. During his speech, Shinde took a shot at opposition parties, labeling them as anti-development. He asserted that development projects previously stalled in the state had been revived since his government assumed power in June 2022.

Atal Setu: A Symbol of Progress

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Setu, the country’s longest sea bridge. Constructed at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the 21.8-kilometre-long bridge connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, reducing travel time from two hours to just around 15-20 minutes. The bridge, built with an open road tolling system and earthquake resistance, is seen as a symbol of India’s infrastructural progress.

In the wake of these developments, the political atmosphere in Maharashtra is charged with anticipation. The impending elections will reveal whether Shinde’s predictions ring true and how the people’s mandate shapes the political future of Maharashtra.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
India, often considered sleeping giants of the football world, took to the field under the weight of expectations and hopes of millions as they began their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Branded as clear underdogs, the ‘Blue Tigers’ were pitted against the formidable Australian side in their opening match. Australia, with their enviable
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
Netflix Withdraws Indian Movie Amid Hindu Right-Wing Backlash
17 mins ago
Netflix Withdraws Indian Movie Amid Hindu Right-Wing Backlash
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
17 mins ago
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
4 mins ago
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
12 mins ago
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
PM Modi Claims Atal Setu Used Enough Steel to Build Multiple Iconic World Structures
15 mins ago
PM Modi Claims Atal Setu Used Enough Steel to Build Multiple Iconic World Structures
Latest Headlines
World News
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
52 seconds
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
2 mins
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
4 mins
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
4 mins
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
5 mins
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
5 mins
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
Taiwan's Election Rallies Draw Thousands Amid Tensions with China
5 mins
Taiwan's Election Rallies Draw Thousands Amid Tensions with China
South Korea Unravels Assassination Plot on Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
5 mins
South Korea Unravels Assassination Plot on Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Poland's Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law
6 mins
Poland's Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app