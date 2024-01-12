Maharashtra CM Foresees ‘Political Earthquake’ Post-2024 Elections

In a politically charged public meeting in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a bold prediction about the impending 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He anticipates a ‘political earthquake’ in Maharashtra that will bring about a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. The Chief Minister’s comments came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest sea bridge, the ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’.

Political Earthquake: A Prediction

Asserting the country’s progression under PM Modi’s leadership as moving at ‘bullet speed’, Shinde expressed confidence in the forthcoming elections. The Chief Minister emphasized the necessity for the ruling coalition to secure over 400 seats in the general elections and more than 45 seats in Maharashtra out of the total 48. This move, he believes, would ensure PM Modi’s third term in power. These general elections are scheduled to take place in April or May this year.

Maharashtra’s Ruling Alliance

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In the lead-up to the elections, the coalition plans to campaign on a development-focused agenda.

Political Disputes and Development Claims

Shinde’s statement comes on the heels of the state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s recognition of Shinde’s faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena political party. This decision effectively dismissed disqualification petitions against MLAs from both Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray’s factions. During his speech, Shinde took a shot at opposition parties, labeling them as anti-development. He asserted that development projects previously stalled in the state had been revived since his government assumed power in June 2022.

Atal Setu: A Symbol of Progress

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Setu, the country’s longest sea bridge. Constructed at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the 21.8-kilometre-long bridge connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, reducing travel time from two hours to just around 15-20 minutes. The bridge, built with an open road tolling system and earthquake resistance, is seen as a symbol of India’s infrastructural progress.

In the wake of these developments, the political atmosphere in Maharashtra is charged with anticipation. The impending elections will reveal whether Shinde’s predictions ring true and how the people’s mandate shapes the political future of Maharashtra.