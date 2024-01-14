Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims’ Families

In a gesture of solidarity and empathy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has extended a helping hand to the families of three victims lynched by a mob in Palghar district in 2020. The victims, sadhus Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj, 70, and Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, along with their 30-year-old driver Nilesh Telgade, were murdered in cold blood as their vehicle traversed through Gadchinchale village late at night on April 16, 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Financial Support to Victims’ Families

At a function held in Virar on January 14, Shinde handed out cheques worth Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families. The money, a substantial sum in a time of financial struggle for many, was sourced from the coffers of Shinde’s political party, the Shiv Sena.

Trial and Arrests Following the Lynching

This brutal incident involved a mob estimated to be about 500 strong. The shocking crime caught the attention of the nation and led to the arrest and ongoing trial of several individuals allegedly involved in the heinous act.

Political Criticisms and Responses

In his address during the function, Shinde sharply criticized former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his failure to meet with the victims’ families. This act of financial aid, Shinde emphasized, was not a political move but an expression of Shiv Sena’s commitment to justice and empathy towards those who have suffered.