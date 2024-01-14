en English
Crime

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims’ Families

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims’ Families

In a gesture of solidarity and empathy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has extended a helping hand to the families of three victims lynched by a mob in Palghar district in 2020. The victims, sadhus Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj, 70, and Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, along with their 30-year-old driver Nilesh Telgade, were murdered in cold blood as their vehicle traversed through Gadchinchale village late at night on April 16, 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Financial Support to Victims’ Families

At a function held in Virar on January 14, Shinde handed out cheques worth Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families. The money, a substantial sum in a time of financial struggle for many, was sourced from the coffers of Shinde’s political party, the Shiv Sena.

Trial and Arrests Following the Lynching

This brutal incident involved a mob estimated to be about 500 strong. The shocking crime caught the attention of the nation and led to the arrest and ongoing trial of several individuals allegedly involved in the heinous act.

Political Criticisms and Responses

In his address during the function, Shinde sharply criticized former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his failure to meet with the victims’ families. This act of financial aid, Shinde emphasized, was not a political move but an expression of Shiv Sena’s commitment to justice and empathy towards those who have suffered.

Crime India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

