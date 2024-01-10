en English
India

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:57 am EST
Amidst rising political tensions in Maharashtra, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has dismissed unspecified allegations against him as baseless, staunchly defending his legal standing. In an exclusive statement, he expressed unwavering confidence in the legality and appropriateness of his order, without revealing the specifics of the charges or the order under scrutiny.

Narwekar’s Defence

Known for his meticulous understanding of legislative responsibilities, Narwekar clarified that his meeting with the Chief Minister prior to the decision on disqualification petitions against Shiv Sena legislators was solely to discuss issues related to his constituency. The Speaker refuted the objections raised by Shiv Sena UBT and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging a political agenda behind the accusations.

Ramifications of the Order

This controversy is a significant development in Maharashtra politics, as the state keenly awaits Narwekar’s verdict on the Sena disqualification plea. The decision could have substantial implications for the government and the internal dynamics of the regional organization. The verbal sparring between the opposing sides and concerns raised by the opposition party have further complicated the situation.

Disqualification Petition Dismissed

In a momentous decision, Narwekar dismissed the petition demanding the disqualification of 16 Eknath Shinde faction MLAs. He unequivocally stated that the constitution of Shiv Sena provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is the relevant document for determining the legitimacy of the political party. This verdict, coming after an 18-month-long vertical split within Shiv Sena, came as a significant blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

