en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Maharashtra Assembly Braces for Verdict on Disqualification Petitions, Future of State Politics at Stake

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Maharashtra Assembly Braces for Verdict on Disqualification Petitions, Future of State Politics at Stake

The political landscape of Maharashtra hinges on the anticipated verdict of the Maharashtra Assembly regarding disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs. This significant decision, expected to be announced by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, could be a game-changer for current government stability.

A Late Night Meeting

In preparation for this significant verdict, a critical meeting took place late on Tuesday at Chief Minister Shinde’s official residence, the Varsha bungalow. Attendees included Chief Minister Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and the newly appointed State Director-General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla, along with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. The discussions held at this meeting could potentially shape the future of Maharashtra politics.

The Controversy

The verdict is centered around 34 petitions filed by both factions of the Shiv Sena, each seeking the disqualification of the other’s MLAs. The dispute initially arose from a rebellion led by current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs against then CM Uddhav Thackeray, leading to the collapse of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The factions have put forth arguments regarding the real identity of Shiv Sena and the duly authorized leader of the party. The Speaker’s decision will ultimately determine the stability of the Maharashtra government.

The Implications

The verdict will have significant implications for the political landscape in Maharashtra. If the decision doesn’t favor a party, they can challenge it in the High Court or Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that the Speaker must rely upon the party’s original constitution in disqualification proceedings. Constitutional expert Anant Kalse stated that the Supreme Court ultimately has the power to make the final decision. Thus, the battle over disqualification may continue to the top court.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
50 seconds ago
Tamil Nadu Bus Strike: Unrest Among Workers, Commuters Amid Political Accusations
As the dawn broke on day two of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus strike, the echoes of union workers’ dissension resonated across the state. The escalating face-off between the state government and the workers, represented by major unions such as the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress
Tamil Nadu Bus Strike: Unrest Among Workers, Commuters Amid Political Accusations
Hrithik Roshan Turns 50: A Journey of Stardom and Resilience
21 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan Turns 50: A Journey of Stardom and Resilience
Jaipur Students Protest Against RAS Mains Exam Schedule
22 mins ago
Jaipur Students Protest Against RAS Mains Exam Schedule
UAE President’s Visit to India: A Step Forward in Strategic Partnership
4 mins ago
UAE President’s Visit to India: A Step Forward in Strategic Partnership
Bank of America Securities Upgrades Indus Towers to 'Buy' on Improved Risk-Reward Ratio
11 mins ago
Bank of America Securities Upgrades Indus Towers to 'Buy' on Improved Risk-Reward Ratio
Navigating the Future: The Impact of Technology on India's Financial Sector in 2024
14 mins ago
Navigating the Future: The Impact of Technology on India's Financial Sector in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Magpie Alex Fasolo Ranks Dane Swan Among Top Ten Greatest Footballers
15 seconds
Ex-Magpie Alex Fasolo Ranks Dane Swan Among Top Ten Greatest Footballers
Seeded Players Fall in Tennis Tournament Upsets; Ben Shelton and Daniel Altmeier Secure Wins
18 seconds
Seeded Players Fall in Tennis Tournament Upsets; Ben Shelton and Daniel Altmeier Secure Wins
Tamil Nadu Bus Strike: Unrest Among Workers, Commuters Amid Political Accusations
51 seconds
Tamil Nadu Bus Strike: Unrest Among Workers, Commuters Amid Political Accusations
Analyzing the Contenders: Horse Racing Predictions for Rosehill, Sydney
53 seconds
Analyzing the Contenders: Horse Racing Predictions for Rosehill, Sydney
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Roundup of Triumphs
59 seconds
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Roundup of Triumphs
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Scores
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Scores
Tampa Bay Lightning Triumph in Overtime Thriller Against Los Angeles Kings
3 mins
Tampa Bay Lightning Triumph in Overtime Thriller Against Los Angeles Kings
Nebraska Cornhuskers Clinch Historic Victory Over No. 1 Purdue
3 mins
Nebraska Cornhuskers Clinch Historic Victory Over No. 1 Purdue
Nick Kyrgios Steps into Podcast Arena with 'Good Trouble'
3 mins
Nick Kyrgios Steps into Podcast Arena with 'Good Trouble'
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
5 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
5 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
6 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation
7 hours
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app