Maharashtra Assembly Braces for Verdict on Disqualification Petitions, Future of State Politics at Stake

The political landscape of Maharashtra hinges on the anticipated verdict of the Maharashtra Assembly regarding disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs. This significant decision, expected to be announced by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, could be a game-changer for current government stability.

A Late Night Meeting

In preparation for this significant verdict, a critical meeting took place late on Tuesday at Chief Minister Shinde’s official residence, the Varsha bungalow. Attendees included Chief Minister Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and the newly appointed State Director-General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla, along with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. The discussions held at this meeting could potentially shape the future of Maharashtra politics.

The Controversy

The verdict is centered around 34 petitions filed by both factions of the Shiv Sena, each seeking the disqualification of the other’s MLAs. The dispute initially arose from a rebellion led by current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs against then CM Uddhav Thackeray, leading to the collapse of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The factions have put forth arguments regarding the real identity of Shiv Sena and the duly authorized leader of the party. The Speaker’s decision will ultimately determine the stability of the Maharashtra government.

The Implications

The verdict will have significant implications for the political landscape in Maharashtra. If the decision doesn’t favor a party, they can challenge it in the High Court or Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that the Speaker must rely upon the party’s original constitution in disqualification proceedings. Constitutional expert Anant Kalse stated that the Supreme Court ultimately has the power to make the final decision. Thus, the battle over disqualification may continue to the top court.