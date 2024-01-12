en English
India

Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha’s Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
In an enlightening conversation, Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya shed light on the pivotal Hindu ritual of Pran Pratishtha. The ritual, symbolic of infusing life into a deity’s idol, holds immense sanctity in the process of temple consecration. This discussion gains significant relevance against the backdrop of the under-construction Ram Mandir, a temple dedicated to the deity, Lord Rama, in Ayodhya.

The Spiritual Importance of Pran Pratishtha

The conversation, aired on a program called ‘6PMPrime’ hosted by Akshita N on a platform named AIPrimeTime, revolved around the spiritual and cultural significance of Pran Pratishtha. Mahant Raju Das, a respected figure in the Hindu religious community, elucidated the intricacies of this ritual. He explained how Pran Pratishtha is an essential aspect of consecrating the Ram Mandir, thereby emphasizing the spiritual importance of the temple to the Hindu community.

Pran Pratishtha: A Key Ritual in Sanatan Dharma

Going beyond the surface, the Mahant delved into the method and the rituals involved in Pran Pratishtha. He discussed the importance of consecrating the idol of God in any temple and how Pran Pratishtha holds a distinct place in Sanatan Dharma. The ritual signifies the transformation of a stone idol into a living God, highlighting the deep-rooted beliefs and cultural richness of Hinduism.

Interplay of Religion and Politics

This discussion assumes a different dimension as it precedes the upcoming 2024 general elections in India. The consecration of the Ram Mandir underscores the intertwining of religious sentiments and the political landscape, bringing to light the potential implications for parties like X Corp. The socio-political climate leading up to the elections can be significantly influenced by the consecration, mirroring the intricate relationship between religion and politics in India.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

