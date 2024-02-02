Mahama Urges Independent Voting Despite Monetary Incentives from Politicians

In a bid to inspire impartial voting, Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), implored Ghanaians to remain uninfluenced by monetary or material incentives presented by political competitors. Addressing the residents of Frankadua in the Asuogyaman Constituency, he advocated for acceptance of these offerings, viewing them as rightfully theirs, yet he insisted on the importance of casting an unbiased vote during the election. He dismissed any baseless assertions that not supporting a certain candidate, after accepting their gifts, would bring about spiritual detriment.

Rejecting Vote-Buying Politics

During the same event, former Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Doe Adjaho echoed Mahama's plea, urging the residents of Frankadua and surrounding areas in the Asuogyaman constituency to elect a National Democratic Congress representative in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections. His emphasis was on the importance of not succumbing to the lure of money and refraining from tribal politics. Like Mahama, Adjaho encouraged the electorate to vote independently, irrespective of any vote-buying attempts.

A Lesson from Assin North

In an attempt to further underscore his point, Mahama drew attention to a similar incident in Assin North, where delegates were offered money but remained steadfast in their voting preferences. This example served to reinforce the idea that such financial incentives should not dictate voting decisions. Instead, voters should base their choices on the actual conditions of the economy, according to Mahama.

Mahama's remarks spotlight an ongoing issue with vote-buying in politics. His call to action is clear: citizens should accept the bribes offered by politicians, viewing them as rightfully theirs, but vote based on their understanding of the economic situation. By doing so, he hopes to inspire a shift away from vote-buying politics and towards a more genuine and independent voting process.