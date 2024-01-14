Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has called on the government to equip the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) adequately to respond effectively to disaster situations.

This appeal was made during a meeting with chiefs and people from the Tongu Traditional Areas in Accra, who had come to express their gratitude for his assistance during the flooding caused by the 2023 Akosombo and Kpong dam spillages.

Mahama emphasized the essential role of a well-resourced NADMO, particularly at the district level, in swiftly and effectively responding to disasters.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the government’s response to the recent disaster, which he described as ‘lethargic and insensitive.’

He underscored that disaster management should not be politicized but should serve as a means to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.