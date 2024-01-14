en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has called on the government to equip the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) adequately to respond effectively to disaster situations.

This appeal was made during a meeting with chiefs and people from the Tongu Traditional Areas in Accra, who had come to express their gratitude for his assistance during the flooding caused by the 2023 Akosombo and Kpong dam spillages.

Mahama emphasized the essential role of a well-resourced NADMO, particularly at the district level, in swiftly and effectively responding to disasters.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the government’s response to the recent disaster, which he described as ‘lethargic and insensitive.’

He underscored that disaster management should not be politicized but should serve as a means to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
7 mins ago
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Unresolved Issues
In what could be a significant disruption to the academic activities in Ghana, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has signaled its readiness to commence a nationwide strike. The association’s decision emanates from ongoing negotiations with the government, centered on their conditions of service. UTAG’s potential strike action is a clear measure to compel
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Unresolved Issues
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
11 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana's Music Streaming Landscape
1 hour ago
High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana's Music Streaming Landscape
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
8 mins ago
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of 'Dumsor'
10 mins ago
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of 'Dumsor'
Mahama Calls on Government to Resource Ghana's Disaster Management Agency
11 mins ago
Mahama Calls on Government to Resource Ghana's Disaster Management Agency
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
48 seconds
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
1 min
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
4 mins
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
4 mins
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
8 mins
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
11 mins
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
12 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
12 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
17 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app