Mahagathbandhan Rift: RJD-Congress Clash Over Bihar Seat-Sharing Escalates

After former Congress MP Nikhil Kumar delivered didactic sermons to Rashtriya Janata Dal on what he dubbed as ‘coalition dharma’, RJD veteran Shivanand Tiwari returned the salvo. The tiff between the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar seems to be widening over the latter's "unilateral distribution" of tickets. After the Congress registered its reservation over RJD giving a ticket to Abhay Kushwaha from Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, the Lalu Yadav-led party blamed the Congress for not sharing its preferred seats for better coordination.

Unilateral Decisions and Coalition Dilemmas

Former Aurangabad MP and former Governor Nikhil Kumar alleged that Kushwaha, who recently joined the RJD after quitting Janata Dal (United), is oblivious of local issues. He also reminded the RJD of 'coalition dharma' over its "unilateral distribution" of tickets. Returning the salvo, RJD veteran Shivanand Tiwari blamed the Congress for not responding to the party's repeated requests for sharing its list of candidates for meticulous management of Lok Sabha seats. Tiwari said the Congress must concede to the sentiments of its allies who have larger voter-base for "collective good". "They are claiming more than what they deserve", Tiwari said.

Seeking Common Ground

The RJD leader also said that besides his party, only CPI (ML), another Mahagathbandhan ally, has an agile voter base. "They (CPI-ML) are right when they make the claim. They have their comrades at the grassroots," he said. Tiwari, however, refuted reports of a widening rift within the alliance. He said that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was in Delhi and would likely arrive at a consensus with Congress top brass over seat sharing.

Implications for Mahagathbandhan

This dispute sheds light on the intricate dynamics of coalition politics, particularly in the context of electoral politics in Bihar. The growing tensions between RJD and Congress over seat distribution underscore the challenges in maintaining unity within a diverse alliance such as the Mahagathbandhan. With both parties standing their ground, the resolution of this conflict and its impact on their electoral prospects in Bihar will be closely watched.