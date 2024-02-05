Mahagathbandhan Government in Jharkhand Wins Confidence Motion Amidst Political Drama

In an atmosphere of political drama and allegations of corruption, the Mahagathbandhan government in Jharkhand, helmed by Chief Minister Champai Soren, clinched a decisive victory in the state assembly's confidence motion. The government claimed the support of 47 MLAs, comfortably surpassing the opposition's count of 29 votes.

The Coalition's Triumph Amidst Political Turmoil

The coalition government, under the stewardship of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), sailed through this critical floor test, despite the recent arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren on charges of money laundering. The ruling coalition, comprising the JMM, Congress, RJD, JVM-P, CPI(ML), and an Anglo-Indian nominee, demonstrated unity in the face of adversity, ensuring their government's continuity.

Absentee Ballots and A Surprise Appearance

While the vote witnessed some members' absence due to various reasons, including illness, a dramatic twist came in the form of Hemant Soren's arrival. The former Chief Minister, currently lodged in jail, was brought to the assembly to cast his vote following a court order, a move that was greeted with cheers by his supporters.

Allegations and Commitments

CM Champai Soren took the opportunity to voice his criticisms of the BJP-led central government, accusing them of misusing central agencies for political vendettas. He reiterated his commitment to continue the work of the previous government, criticizing the arrest and imprisonment of Hemant Soren and the loss of assembly membership of Bandhu Tirkey as examples of political bias and disproportionate actions by law enforcement agencies. JVM-P's Pradeep Yadav also raised a protest against the alleged destabilizing role of the Governor's House during the session.