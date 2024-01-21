Magnus Onyibe's Groundbreaking Book 'LEADING FROM THE STREETS' Unveiled

Former Delta State Commissioner, Magnus Onyibe, has unveiled a thought-provoking book, 'LEADING FROM THE STREETS. MEDIA INTERVENTIONS BY A PUBLIC INTELLECTUAL (1999-2019).' The book is a compilation of 77 articles penned by Onyibe, addressing crucial socio-economic and political issues that Nigeria has grappled with over the past two decades.

Insights from the Streets

The book is organized into seven distinct chapters, each with an afterword from an authority on the chapter's theme. The diverse range of topics covered includes democracy, governance, politics, the economy, leadership, ethnic nationalism, separatism, religious insurgency, corruption, and Nigeria's international relations. The book's foreword is written by Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd), Nigeria's former military Head of State. Gowon extols the book for its solutions-oriented approach to national and global challenges and expresses regret that past leaders did not fully utilize the advice presented in these articles.

Civic Lessons and Historical Analysis

Not simply a collection of articles, 'LEADING FROM THE STREETS' presents a comprehensive analysis of Nigerian leadership from 1999-2019. It delves into the impact of presidential policies on the populace, serving as both a civic lesson and a historical account. The book underscores the significance of incorporating public opinion into policy-making, reinforcing that everyone has a leadership role capable of influencing others. The afterword for the chapter on business and the economy extols Onyibe's elegant and incisive prose, urging leaders to heed the advice contained within.

Timely Release, Wide Availability

The release of 'LEADING FROM THE STREETS' is particularly timely, coinciding with the new administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As such, the book serves as an appraisal of past leadership and a guide for the present administration. The book is currently available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats and will soon be available in bookshops nationwide, providing a valuable resource for anyone interested in understanding the intricacies of Nigeria's socio-political landscape.