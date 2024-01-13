en English
Conflict & Defence

Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a magisterial probe into a gunfight that occurred in the Baramulla district on May 6, 2023. The encounter resulted in the death of a militant from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, identified as Abid Wani from Yarhol Babapora Kulgam. The altercation took place in Dar Mohalla Karhama Kunzer, within the Baramulla district.

Appointment of Inquiry Officer

Following the incident, the District Magistrate of Baramulla assigned the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gulmarg to spearhead the investigation. This step represents a commitment to transparency and due process, ensuring that the circumstances surrounding the incident are thoroughly examined.

The Focus of the Investigation

The primary goal of the probe is to scrutinize the circumstances under which Abid Wani was killed during the gun battle. This includes assessing the legality of the use of force and the compliance with established protocols. Further, it seeks to unearth any additional details that might shed light on this tragic event.

Implications of the Probe

The outcome of this investigation could have wide-ranging implications. While it may provide closure to those directly affected, it may also set a precedent for the handling of similar incidents in the future. Ultimately, it underscores the government’s commitment to justice and the rule of law, even in the face of insurgency and militancy.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

