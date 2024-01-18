Maggie Haberman Talks Trump's Call and Anticipates a Tumultuous 2024 Election

In a recent appearance on CNN's 'King Charles,' Maggie Haberman, a seasoned journalist for The New York Times, offered insight into a phone conversation she had with former President Donald Trump. Haberman, who has spent years covering Trump's tumultuous political trajectory, found herself at the receiving end of Trump's dissatisfaction regarding her reporting, particularly concerning her 2022 book 'Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America.'

Trump's Reaction to Haberman's Reporting

The book, which presents an unvarnished look at Trump's tenure, includes allegations about Trump's behavior that he has fervently denied. Haberman's claims ranged from Trump flushing papers down White House toilets to making racially insensitive remarks to staff members of color. In response, Trump, in his characteristic style, vented his grievances by derogatorily referring to Haberman as 'Maggot.'

Yet, despite the harsh exchange, Trump continues to engage with reporters. As Haberman noted, the former President remains steadfast in his belief that he is his best communicator and defender. This fact became evident during the call when Haberman was in the middle of writing a story about the intersection of politics and the courts. While she chose not to report much of what Trump said during the call, it's clear that Trump intends to remain actively involved in conveying his message.