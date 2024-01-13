Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa’s Politics

Ace Magashule, the ousted secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), has unveiled an unprecedented alliance between his party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), and the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party, backed by ex-president Jacob Zuma. This revelation occurred ahead of Magashule’s campaign activities in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. The announcement signifies a potential shift in South Africa’s political landscape, pointing towards a consolidation of support among their followers and an impending challenge to the current political status quo.

A New Alliance Forms

The statement, which surfaced on social media, detailed Magashule’s plans to embark on a three-day tour to discuss the direction and objectives of the alliance with Zuma. This new coalition, termed the ‘Magashule Zuma United Front,’ underscores a departure from traditional politics towards a more inclusive, people-centric approach. The union between Magashule’s faction and Zuma’s supporters is a strategic maneuver within South African politics as the country gears up for its 2024 elections.

Unveiling the Strategic Intent

Magashule confirmed that ACT would contest the elections independently, harshly criticizing the current state of the ANC. He argued that the ANC no longer cares about black people and is privatizing state-owned institutions. Magashule also commended Zuma’s presidential term, vehemently disputing the branding of Zuma as corrupt. He emphasized the need for parties that oppose retrenchments and privatization of state-owned entities, defining the DA as their ideological enemy.

Implications for the ANC

The formation of the ‘Magashule Zuma United Front’ could further weaken the support base for the ANC, which is already grappling in the polls. Despite the scandal-tainted reputations of Zuma and Magashule, the alliance is seen as evidence of deep rifts within the ruling party and could potentially pose a threat to the ANC’s dominance. Amid corruption allegations, both leaders continue to enjoy support from sections of the electorate. This new partnership, coupled with Zuma’s endorsement of the newly launched MK party, is gaining increasing attention in the run-up to the elections.