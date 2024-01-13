en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa’s Politics

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa’s Politics

Ace Magashule, the ousted secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), has unveiled an unprecedented alliance between his party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), and the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party, backed by ex-president Jacob Zuma. This revelation occurred ahead of Magashule’s campaign activities in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. The announcement signifies a potential shift in South Africa’s political landscape, pointing towards a consolidation of support among their followers and an impending challenge to the current political status quo.

A New Alliance Forms

The statement, which surfaced on social media, detailed Magashule’s plans to embark on a three-day tour to discuss the direction and objectives of the alliance with Zuma. This new coalition, termed the ‘Magashule Zuma United Front,’ underscores a departure from traditional politics towards a more inclusive, people-centric approach. The union between Magashule’s faction and Zuma’s supporters is a strategic maneuver within South African politics as the country gears up for its 2024 elections.

Unveiling the Strategic Intent

Magashule confirmed that ACT would contest the elections independently, harshly criticizing the current state of the ANC. He argued that the ANC no longer cares about black people and is privatizing state-owned institutions. Magashule also commended Zuma’s presidential term, vehemently disputing the branding of Zuma as corrupt. He emphasized the need for parties that oppose retrenchments and privatization of state-owned entities, defining the DA as their ideological enemy.

Implications for the ANC

The formation of the ‘Magashule Zuma United Front’ could further weaken the support base for the ANC, which is already grappling in the polls. Despite the scandal-tainted reputations of Zuma and Magashule, the alliance is seen as evidence of deep rifts within the ruling party and could potentially pose a threat to the ANC’s dominance. Amid corruption allegations, both leaders continue to enjoy support from sections of the electorate. This new partnership, coupled with Zuma’s endorsement of the newly launched MK party, is gaining increasing attention in the run-up to the elections.

0
Africa Politics South Africa
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
In a critical gathering, members of the erstwhile Umkhonto We-Sizwe, the military arm of the African National Congress (ANC), convened at a stadium. The Umkhonto We-Sizwe, instrumental in the battle against apartheid in South Africa, continues to hold sway in the nation’s sociopolitical fabric, with its veterans wielding considerable influence. Umkhonto We-Sizwe: A Legacy of
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
9 mins ago
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
11 mins ago
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
4 mins ago
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
4 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
6 mins ago
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
21 seconds
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
1 min
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
2 mins
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
2 mins
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
2 mins
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
2 mins
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
3 mins
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
3 mins
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
3 mins
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
11 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app