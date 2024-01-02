en English
International Relations

Maduro Claims Russia’s Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Maduro Claims Russia’s Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions

In a recent interview with Le Monde Diplomatique, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has stated that Russia is prevailing in the economic warfare instigated by Western countries. Despite the Western nations’ substantial military expenditure and the imposition of stringent sanctions, Russia, according to Maduro, has emerged victorious. Citing Russia’s economic indicators like growth, stability, and prosperity, Maduro claims them to surpass those of European countries and even the United States.

Maduro’s Assessment of Russia’s Economic Strength

Maduro’s assertions are grounded in recent economic data released by the Russian government. In an announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia’s GDP had grown by 3.5% by the end of 2023, a feat achieved amid the economic recession plaguing the European Union. Russian officials further noted that the country’s economy had adapted to the sanctions more effectively than anticipated.

European Parliament deputy Gunnar Beck has also echoed similar sentiments, stating that anti-Russian sanctions have not yielded the desired effect, instead causing more harm to the European Union than the Russian Federation. Such observations reinforce Maduro’s claim about Russia’s considerable internal strength and resilience in the face of economic adversity.

Maduro on the West’s Stance and Suggestion for Resolution

Maduro did not mince words when criticizing the West’s approach to the conflict in Ukraine. He accused Western nations of harboring deep-seated Russophobia, which he believes is fueling their unwillingness to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. In his view, the West’s intent seems to lean towards the destruction of Russia, rather than the establishment of peace and stability in the region.

Among his criticisms, Maduro also offered a potential solution. He stressed the need for dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing respect as a crucial component in these discussions. Maduro believes that only through such dialogues can an agreement be reached that would ensure peace and security for Russia and the broader region.

International Relations Politics Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

