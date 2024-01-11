Madras High Court Dismisses AIADMK Expelled Leader’s Appeal

In a recent turn of events, the Madras High Court dismissed an appeal put forward by the expelled leader of AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam. The appeal contested a ruling, issued on November 7, 2023, that prohibited him from using the party’s flag, symbol, and letterhead. The dismissal verdict was delivered on January 11, 2024, by Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq.

Details of the Dismissal

Panneerselvam was advised by the Justices to seek to vacate the interim injunction by approaching Justice N. Sathish Kumar, the single judge who initially granted the injunction. The decision by Justice Kumar was made after noting Panneerselvam’s failure to submit a counter affidavit in response to a civil suit initiated by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The suit sought a permanent injunction against Panneerselvam’s use of the party’s insignia.

Argument Against the Single Judge’s Order

Panneerselvam’s argument against the single judge’s order was centered on the fact that his civil suit, which challenges his expulsion from the party, is still under consideration in the High Court. However, the Division Bench, led by Justices Mahadevan and Shaffiq, sided with Palaniswami’s counsel, Vijay Narayan. They agreed that an application to vacate the injunction should be submitted to the single judge as opposed to filing an appeal to the Division Bench.

Additional Case Dismissal

In a separate case, the Madras High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by the Murasoli Trust. The Trust sought to halt the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from proceeding with the hearing of a complaint lodged by the BJP. The complaint alleges that land occupied by the trust is Panchami land, assigned to Scheduled Caste people and illegally transferred to other individuals. The court directed the commission to issue a fresh notice to the parties and proceed with the inquiry, passing suitable orders on the complaint. The presiding judge emphasized that the high court cannot adjudicate disputed facts. Such allegations must be investigated by the competent forum, in this case, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.