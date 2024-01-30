Madison County Board of Elections Announces Voter Enrollment Deadline Changes

In a significant move, the Madison County Board of Elections in New York has declared changes to voter enrollment deadlines. This update directly impacts the ability of citizens to participate in the upcoming primary elections. The Board stipulates that voters need to be registered members of the party holding a primary by February 14, 2024, to be eligible to vote in those primaries.

Enrollment Changes and Their Implications

Any alterations to enrollment made after the said date will only come into effect from July 5, 2024. This delay in the implementation of changes presents a clear window for voters to verify and, if necessary, amend their registration and enrollment status well in time for the primary elections.

Voter Verification and Accessibility

Voters can confirm their registration and enrollment status using the online portal at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Alternatively, they can also reach out to the Madison County Board of Elections via phone or email for the same. This provision ensures that voters have multiple channels to confirm their eligibility, thereby making the voting process more accessible.

Committed to Election Integrity

The Board, led by Democratic Commissioner Laura A. Martino and Republican Commissioner Mary F. Egger, remains steadfast in its commitment to voter accessibility and election integrity. They are dedicated to providing residents with accurate information on voter registration, facilitating a smooth voting process, and outlining the procedure for running for office.

In Madison County, there are a sum total of 43,051 registered voters. The Board encourages all eligible citizens to register to vote, thereby reinforcing its mission to make every vote count. With these changes to voter enrollment deadlines, the Board aims to further streamline the voting process and ensure a fair, democratic system.