Madhya Pradesh Minister Reaffirms Government’s Commitment to Effectively Implement Schemes

The rural development minister of Madhya Pradesh, Prahlad Singh Patel, recently visited his assembly constituency, Narsinghpur, to reaffirm the state government’s commitment to efficiently implement central and state government schemes. The minister declared his resolution to ensure that deserving beneficiaries receive these schemes promptly.

Patel’s New Year Wishes and Appreciation

As the New Year commences and the consecration of the Ram temple is on the horizon, Patel extended his New Year wishes to the citizens of Narsinghpur. He acknowledged their support and the district’s representation in the cabinet. He also praised the performance of the village development ministry in Madhya Pradesh, citing the successful implementation of various schemes like Amrit Sarovar, Pushkar Dharohar, and cash transfer programs.

Highlighting the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Patel spotlighted the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This campaign aims to ensure the comprehensive execution of flagship government schemes across the nation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, echoing Patel’s sentiments, emphasized that the government’s priority was to reach all eligible beneficiaries with these schemes.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Assurance

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressing his commitment to continue serving the people of the state, assured that works initiated by the previous BJP government would be completed by the current administration. These include various welfare schemes for women, housing, job opportunities, and promises to farmers. Chouhan also underscored the BJP’s triumph in the November 2023 state elections, where the party secured 163 of the 230 assembly seats.