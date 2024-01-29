Madhya Pradesh Government Commits to Memorial for Freedom Fighter Veer Surendra Sai

In an initiative that seeks to honor the sacrifices of a 19th-century freedom fighter, the Madhya Pradesh government has pledged to build a memorial and install a statue of Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) at the historic Asirgarh fort. The decision, which commemorates a leading light in the resistance against British colonial rule, came in response to an appeal from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on January 18.

Recognizing the Struggles of Veer Surendra Sai

Pradhan's request was anchored in the historical significance of VSS, particularly in the Sambalpur region. VSS's rebellion against British imperialism occurred in two distinct phases, first from 1827 to 1840 and then from 1857 to 1862. His struggle against the colonial forces was marked by his prolonged imprisonment, with VSS and his family members, including his son and brothers, facing long jail terms at Asirgarh. VSS himself was incarcerated for 37 years until his death in 1884.

The Sambalpur Rebellion: A Fight for Freedom

The rebellion led by VSS found substantial support from tribal leaders and zamindars, who employed guerrilla warfare against the British forces. The uprising's historical significance is thus rooted not just in VSS's personal struggle but also in the broader rebellion in Sambalpur. The commitment by the Madhya Pradesh government to erect a memorial and a statue serves to recognize and honor this pivotal period in India's history.

Preserving History: The Plans for the Memorial

Chief Minister Yadav responded affirmatively to Minister Pradhan's appeal, outlining plans to develop the memorial in consultation with experts. The initiative, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on honoring and paying tributes to tribal fighters who have not found substantial mention in history. The planned memorial and statue of VSS, thus, serve as a testament to India's commitment to preserving its diverse and rich history, particularly the stories of those who fought valiantly for its independence.