Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Key Changes: Renames University VCs, Sanctions New Excise Policy

Madhya Pradesh's Cabinet, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has initiated a series of changes in their latest meeting on February 7th. One significant alteration is the decision to retitle the Vice-Chancellors of universities as 'Kulguru'. This action will be put into effect through the Madhya Pradesh University (Amendment) Bill 2024, scheduled for presentation to the Assembly.

Renaming University VCs to 'Kulguru'

The renaming of the post of Vice Chancellor to 'Kulguru' is one of the key decisions taken by the Cabinet. The Madhya Pradesh University (Amendment) Bill 2024 will legislate this change. This move is expected to alter the dynamics of the university administration in the state, with the appointment of 'Kulgurus' in central universities being made by panels selected by the Search and Selection Committees set by the central government. In state universities, the 'Kulgurus' will be appointed by the Governor after consultation with the state government.

New Excise Policy 2024-25

Another significant decision by the Cabinet is the approval of the excise policy for the fiscal year 2024-25. Notably, the policy includes a 15 percent increase in the annual rate for liquor shops for the fiscal year 2023-24. It also outlines provisions for the auctioning of liquor shops and the supply system for both local and foreign liquor. Retail shops selling 'bhang' are also included in these provisions. Additionally, the policy mandates maintaining a minimum distance of 1.5 kilometers from religious and educational places for liquor shops.

Boosting Agriculture and Child Protection

Apart from these, the government will persist with a scheme for offering interest-free loans to farmers, aiming to stimulate agricultural productivity. This scheme provides crop loans through cooperative banks for the Kharif and Rabi seasons of 2023-24, with due dates and interest subsidies for timely repayment. Lastly, the Cabinet approved an amendment to enhance the operation of the Child Help Line under Mission Vatsalya. Under this amendment, the district child protection unit will manage a helpline unit at the district level, strengthening the child protection framework in the state.