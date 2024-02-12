Madhya Pradesh: A Blueprint for Progress Under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh: A State on the Rise - Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Vision for Growth and Development

A Blueprint for Progress

On February 12, 2024, Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, unveiled his ambitious plan for the state's growth and development during a captivating address in the Assembly. Emphasizing good governance, continuous development, and service to the people, Yadav presented a comprehensive strategy designed to elevate Madhya Pradesh to new heights.

Energy, Irrigation, and Infrastructure

Among the key highlights of Yadav's plan is a significant increase in energy production, from the current 4,000 MW to an impressive 29,000 MW. This surge in capacity will power Madhya Pradesh's industries and homes, driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced plans to expand the state's irrigation potential to 47 lakh hectares. This initiative will not only increase agricultural output but also create job opportunities and enhance food security for the region.

Focusing on infrastructure, Yadav revealed that Madhya Pradesh boasts an extensive network of 5.5 lakh km of quality roads, providing easy access to even the most remote areas. Indore, the state's largest city, proudly holds the title of the cleanliest city in the country, and Madhya Pradesh ranks second among states for cleanliness.

Welfare, Connectivity, and Training

Yadav pledged to continue public welfare schemes for the poor, youth, farmers, and women, with a special focus on expanding the number of vehicles under the 'Janani Express.' He also announced the introduction of air ambulance facilities and air connectivity at major religious places, such as Mahakal Temple and Orchha.

To support those interested in joining the armed forces through the Agniveer Scheme, a comprehensive training program of 360 hours will be implemented. This initiative will empower the state's youth and contribute to national security.

With the goal of making the Simhast (Kumbh) Mela in Ujjain in 2028 a resounding success, Yadav expressed confidence in the BJP government's ability to deliver on its promises. The Vote on Account for 2024-25 includes grants for air travel facilities, further emphasizing the state's commitment to progress.

Under Yadav's leadership, Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a shining example of growth and development in India. Embracing good governance, continuous improvement, and a focus on the welfare of its citizens, the state is set to take its rightful place as a beacon of prosperity and progress.