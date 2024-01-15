en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group’s ‘Dangerous Friends’ Classification

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group’s ‘Dangerous Friends’ Classification

In a recent development, Professor Madhav Das Nalapat evaluated the Eurasia Group’s classification of some leaders as ‘dangerous friends’ of the United States and its allies. This roster of leaders includes Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, and Taiwan’s William Lai. The critique, reported by KMT Presidential candidate Hou You-yih, raises contentious questions about the Eurasia Group’s perspective and the incessant echoes of Cold War-era thinking.

Questioning the ‘Dangerous Friends’

Nalapat’s critique pointedly questions the Eurasia Group’s decision to exclude China and its leader Xi Jinping from this ‘dangerous friends’ list. This is despite China’s increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan, a key ally of the US. Nalapat posits that it is not these leaders who pose a risk, but rather the outdated advice of such organizations.

War, Wisdom, and World Politics

Another point of contention raised by Nalapat is the encouragement of Ukraine to pursue a seemingly unwinnable war against Russia. He suggests that such advice mirrors antiquated Cold War-era ideologies, which could have dire consequences in the contemporary geopolitical landscape. Nalapat draws parallels with strategies leading up to World War II, cautioning against the strategic blunder of pushing Russia into a corner.

Nuclear Powers and ‘Rogue States’

The analysis further delves into the potential aftermath of labeling countries with considerable nuclear capabilities as ‘rogue states’. It raises the question of why nations like North Korea and Iran might maintain their nuclear programs and the complexities of the Middle East, particularly in relation to Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

Meanwhile, on a different note, a Panama-flagged cargo ship in the Black Sea suffered an explosion and fire on deck due to a Russian mine. This incident marks the second such occurrence in two months, underscoring the escalating tension in the region following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In response, Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria have launched a joint force to clear sea mines in the Black Sea, indicating the first substantial collaborative effort among allies in these perilous waters since the invasion started in 2022.

In a recent speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the world entering the most dangerous decade since World War II, predicting the end of Western dominance over global affairs. He attributed the conflict in Ukraine to Western countries’ pursuit of global domination, a claim the US and Ukraine have vehemently rejected.

0
Asia International Relations Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
17 mins ago
MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon
Despite the trials and tribulations faced, the president of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, has reiterated his resolution to continue the party’s efforts for the nation and its people. His remarks were made during his management of party affairs at the Johor MCA office. Discussing the Future During his
MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon
Philippines to Develop Occupied Islands in South China Sea Amidst Territorial Disputes
48 mins ago
Philippines to Develop Occupied Islands in South China Sea Amidst Territorial Disputes
Stock Market Rally Finds Support in Fundamental Factors, Led by IT and RIL
1 hour ago
Stock Market Rally Finds Support in Fundamental Factors, Led by IT and RIL
Nauru Shifts Diplomatic Recognition from Taipei to Beijing: A Blow to Taiwan and a Win for China
45 mins ago
Nauru Shifts Diplomatic Recognition from Taipei to Beijing: A Blow to Taiwan and a Win for China
Kacific Launches Advanced Disaster Communication Solution, CommsBox Ultra
45 mins ago
Kacific Launches Advanced Disaster Communication Solution, CommsBox Ultra
India's First Dark Sky Park and Other Notable Developments
45 mins ago
India's First Dark Sky Park and Other Notable Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
9 seconds
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
15 seconds
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
22 seconds
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
25 seconds
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
37 seconds
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
38 seconds
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
1 min
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
3 mins
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
3 mins
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app