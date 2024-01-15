Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group’s ‘Dangerous Friends’ Classification

In a recent development, Professor Madhav Das Nalapat evaluated the Eurasia Group’s classification of some leaders as ‘dangerous friends’ of the United States and its allies. This roster of leaders includes Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, and Taiwan’s William Lai. The critique, reported by KMT Presidential candidate Hou You-yih, raises contentious questions about the Eurasia Group’s perspective and the incessant echoes of Cold War-era thinking.

Questioning the ‘Dangerous Friends’

Nalapat’s critique pointedly questions the Eurasia Group’s decision to exclude China and its leader Xi Jinping from this ‘dangerous friends’ list. This is despite China’s increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan, a key ally of the US. Nalapat posits that it is not these leaders who pose a risk, but rather the outdated advice of such organizations.

War, Wisdom, and World Politics

Another point of contention raised by Nalapat is the encouragement of Ukraine to pursue a seemingly unwinnable war against Russia. He suggests that such advice mirrors antiquated Cold War-era ideologies, which could have dire consequences in the contemporary geopolitical landscape. Nalapat draws parallels with strategies leading up to World War II, cautioning against the strategic blunder of pushing Russia into a corner.

Nuclear Powers and ‘Rogue States’

The analysis further delves into the potential aftermath of labeling countries with considerable nuclear capabilities as ‘rogue states’. It raises the question of why nations like North Korea and Iran might maintain their nuclear programs and the complexities of the Middle East, particularly in relation to Israel’s conflict with Hamas.

Meanwhile, on a different note, a Panama-flagged cargo ship in the Black Sea suffered an explosion and fire on deck due to a Russian mine. This incident marks the second such occurrence in two months, underscoring the escalating tension in the region following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In response, Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria have launched a joint force to clear sea mines in the Black Sea, indicating the first substantial collaborative effort among allies in these perilous waters since the invasion started in 2022.

In a recent speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the world entering the most dangerous decade since World War II, predicting the end of Western dominance over global affairs. He attributed the conflict in Ukraine to Western countries’ pursuit of global domination, a claim the US and Ukraine have vehemently rejected.