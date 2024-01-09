en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Macron’s Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella’s Rising Popularity

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Macron’s Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella’s Rising Popularity

French President Emmanuel Macron has strategically appointed Gabriel Attal, aged 34, as France’s youngest-ever Prime Minister in a bid to counter the rising popularity of young MEP and political rival Jordan Bardella. The move comes as Macron aims to secure a strong position in the upcoming European elections, which are crucial for maintaining French influence within the European Union (EU).

Macron’s Strategic Maneuver

The appointment of Attal, admired for his communication prowess and ability to court conservative voters, underlines Macron’s intent to not only sustain but strengthen his party’s position. In a nation perceived as increasingly fragmented, Attal has the challenge of re-establishing authority, while overseeing ministers significantly senior to him. Macron’s decision is a calculated response to the rock star reception of Bardella at a food market, where fans thronged to take selfies with the young politician.

Action and Reaction

Attal has already made a daring move by banning the Muslim abaya dress in schools, a decision that has earned him acclaim from right-wing media. This move indicates Attal’s willingness to take bold steps to appeal to a wider spectrum of voters. At the same time, some members of Macron’s own party have criticized his concentration on international affairs, urging him to address pressing domestic issues such as education and housing.

Political Landscape and Future Implications

The 2019 European elections saw Macron’s party performance closely matched by Bardella’s Rassemblement National (RN). However, a poor showing in the forthcoming elections could significantly diminish Macron’s sway over EU policies. The position of Prime Minister also carries the risk of unpopularity, as incumbents often become scapegoats for presidential discontent. This sentiment has been echoed by Bardella, marking the looming challenge that Attal faces in his new role.

As the political landscape shifts, Macron’s strategic appointment of Gabriel Attal is a clear indication of his intention to maintain a stronghold in the European Union. However, it remains to be seen how effective this move will be in the face of rising competition and a nation grappling with various domestic issues.

0
France International Relations Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
8 mins ago
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
In a significant move, former international football star Thierry Henry has been named as the new coach of France’s Under-21 team. Henry takes the helm from Sylvain Ripoll for the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The French Football Federation (FFF) made this decision based on recommendations from a selection committee
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
No Prosecution for Andrew Wang's Family over Mirage Deal: Prosecutors Office
58 mins ago
No Prosecution for Andrew Wang's Family over Mirage Deal: Prosecutors Office
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Ushers in a New Political Era
1 hour ago
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Ushers in a New Political Era
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
46 mins ago
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
Hezbollah Drone Strikes Israeli Army Base and France Appoints Youngest Prime Minister
56 mins ago
Hezbollah Drone Strikes Israeli Army Base and France Appoints Youngest Prime Minister
Gabriel Attal: Charting a New Course in French Politics
58 mins ago
Gabriel Attal: Charting a New Course in French Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Swimmers Heroically Rescue Drowning Couple in Barbados
8 seconds
Teen Swimmers Heroically Rescue Drowning Couple in Barbados
BJP to Hold Nationwide Rallies, Announces Leadership Changes
1 min
BJP to Hold Nationwide Rallies, Announces Leadership Changes
Congress President Criticizes BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED: A Threat to Democracy?
2 mins
Congress President Criticizes BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED: A Threat to Democracy?
Polish PM Accuses President of Obstructing Justice Amid Unfolding Crisis
2 mins
Polish PM Accuses President of Obstructing Justice Amid Unfolding Crisis
Welsh Farmer's Struggle with Antibiotic Resistance: A Call for Sustainable Farming
2 mins
Welsh Farmer's Struggle with Antibiotic Resistance: A Call for Sustainable Farming
Surprise Raid Exposes Spurious Cosmetic Production in Hyderabad: Public Health at Risk
3 mins
Surprise Raid Exposes Spurious Cosmetic Production in Hyderabad: Public Health at Risk
Ex-Australian Coach John Buchanan: David Warner Not Among Cricketing Greats
3 mins
Ex-Australian Coach John Buchanan: David Warner Not Among Cricketing Greats
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
3 mins
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
5 mins
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
56 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app