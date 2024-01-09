Macron’s Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella’s Rising Popularity

French President Emmanuel Macron has strategically appointed Gabriel Attal, aged 34, as France’s youngest-ever Prime Minister in a bid to counter the rising popularity of young MEP and political rival Jordan Bardella. The move comes as Macron aims to secure a strong position in the upcoming European elections, which are crucial for maintaining French influence within the European Union (EU).

Macron’s Strategic Maneuver

The appointment of Attal, admired for his communication prowess and ability to court conservative voters, underlines Macron’s intent to not only sustain but strengthen his party’s position. In a nation perceived as increasingly fragmented, Attal has the challenge of re-establishing authority, while overseeing ministers significantly senior to him. Macron’s decision is a calculated response to the rock star reception of Bardella at a food market, where fans thronged to take selfies with the young politician.

Action and Reaction

Attal has already made a daring move by banning the Muslim abaya dress in schools, a decision that has earned him acclaim from right-wing media. This move indicates Attal’s willingness to take bold steps to appeal to a wider spectrum of voters. At the same time, some members of Macron’s own party have criticized his concentration on international affairs, urging him to address pressing domestic issues such as education and housing.

Political Landscape and Future Implications

The 2019 European elections saw Macron’s party performance closely matched by Bardella’s Rassemblement National (RN). However, a poor showing in the forthcoming elections could significantly diminish Macron’s sway over EU policies. The position of Prime Minister also carries the risk of unpopularity, as incumbents often become scapegoats for presidential discontent. This sentiment has been echoed by Bardella, marking the looming challenge that Attal faces in his new role.

As the political landscape shifts, Macron’s strategic appointment of Gabriel Attal is a clear indication of his intention to maintain a stronghold in the European Union. However, it remains to be seen how effective this move will be in the face of rising competition and a nation grappling with various domestic issues.