France

French President Macron Vows Continued Efforts on 100th Day of Gaza Hostage Crisis

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:59 pm EST
French President Macron Vows Continued Efforts on 100th Day of Gaza Hostage Crisis

In the heart of Tel Aviv, Hostages Square pulsated with emotion as thousands gathered to mark the 100th day since the hostage crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Amid candlelight and poignant placards, a pre-recorded message from French President Emmanuel Macron echoed through the crowd, intertwining the solemnity of the moment with a resolute promise of relentless pursuit for the release of the remaining hostages.

Macron’s address, projected on screens across the square, celebrated the safe return of hostages Eitan, Erez, Sahar, and Mia.

However, he mourned the tragic death of Elia, killed by his captors, an event that cast a shadow on the rally.

The determination in Macron’s voice underscored France’s commitment to secure the freedom of the remaining hostages – Ohad, Ofer, Orion, and others abducted during the terror attacks on October 7th.

France does not abandon its children“, Macron declared, reinforcing the nation’s resolve to persistently negotiate their release.

The President assured that every possible effort would be made to return all hostages home, highlighting France’s refusal to accept any loss.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

