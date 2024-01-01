Macron’s New Year Address: A Year of Hope and Determination for France

In his annual New Year’s Eve address, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the dawn of 2024 with a spirit of optimism and resilience. Speaking amid the backdrop of heightened security measures due to a ‘very high’ terrorist threat, Macron declared 2024 as a year of determination, choices, recovery, pride, and hope. He highlighted two landmark events: The Paris Olympic Games and the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral. The President referred to these events as once-in-a-century and once-in-a-millennium celebrations, respectively.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Macron’s optimism for the upcoming year was presented alongside a sober reflection on the challenges of the past year. The President addressed the widespread protests against pension reform, the civil unrest following the police killing of a teenager, and the controversial passage of an immigration bill supported by the far right. He also acknowledged the international conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Gaza, and the devastating terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Not Forgotten

While recounting the tragic Israeli attacks, Macron reminded the nation of the 41 French citizens who lost their lives and the hostages captured during the incident. He emphasized that these hostages have not been forgotten and affirmed France’s unyielding commitment to their safe return.

Strengthening France

In his address, Macron outlined the nation’s ongoing efforts to bolster security, education, and social cohesion. He also pledged rearmament on both the civic and economic fronts, urging the people to choose a stronger, more sovereign Europe in the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.