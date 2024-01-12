en English
France

Macron’s Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
French President Emmanuel Macron has made a decisive shift to the right, as marked by the formation of his new cabinet. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, on January 11, unveiled a cabinet that includes several prominent figures from the right-wing Les Républicains (LR) party. This significant move signals a distinct departure from Macron’s initial centrist stance, back in 2017.

Right-Wing Shift: A Strategic Move

The LR party members gracing the new cabinet list include influential figures such as former Justice Minister Rachida Dati, former Minister of Women’s Rights Catherine Vautrin, and others like Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Armies Sébastien Lecornu, and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. The latter served as Nicolas Sarkozy’s spokesperson during his tenure. This right-wing shift is perceived as Macron’s strategy to prioritize ‘action, action, action,’ preferring the experience of political figures over the ‘amateurs’ he collaborated with during his early days in power.

The Shift: A Gradual Process

The shift towards the right initiated during Macron’s first term and was cemented with the adoption of a new immigration law on December 19, 2023, shaped by LR senators and backed by far-right MPs. This move, however, has sparked discontent among historic Macronists and center-left members, who find themselves absent from the initial cabinet appointments. Additional junior ministers are expected to be named subsequently.

Repercussions of the Shift

François Bayrou, a prominent centrist figure and leader of the MoDem party, expressed his dissatisfaction as his party’s influence in the cabinet dwindled. Despite the reshuffle, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has managed to maintain Christophe Béchu, general secretary of his Horizons party, as the environment minister. The reshuffle, defended by Macron’s entourage as necessary to address the country’s interests, has sparked tensions and frictions within the political alliance.

France Politics
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

