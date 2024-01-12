Macron’s Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Rightward Shift Ahead of EU Elections

In a strategic move that signals a distinct shift to the right, French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his cabinet on January 12, 2024. The reshuffle is marked by the appointment of 34-year-old Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister, replacing Elisabeth Borne. This move is seen as pivotal in infusing new energy into Macron’s presidency and preparing for the upcoming European elections in June.

A Cabinet Leaning to the Right

The new cabinet prominently features right-wing figures, with eight out of fourteen ministers from the right-wing. Notably, all top ministries – Interior, Finance, and Defence – are now controlled by men, with Gerald Darmanin, Bruno Le Maire, and Sebastien Lecornu retaining their positions respectively. This significant shift has led to criticism from the opposition, particularly from the Socialist party and France Unbowed, who highlight the ‘relegation of women’ and the continued influence of ‘Sarkozy dinosaurs’.

Unexpected Appointments and a Male-Dominated Cabinet

Among the unexpected appointments in the reshuffle was Rachida Dati, a former justice minister under Nicolas Sarkozy and a member of the right-wing Republicans party, who was named Culture Minister. The composition of the new cabinet is predominantly male, with seven male ministers and four female ministers, in addition to three junior ministers who are women.

Macron’s Strategic Move Ahead of EU Elections

Macron’s Renaissance party currently lacks a parliamentary majority, necessitating cooperation with the opposition to pass legislation. This cabinet reshuffle, and Attal’s leadership, are therefore seen as crucial moves for Macron’s government as it faces the challenge of the far-right in the 2024 European elections. Macron himself, ineligible to run in the 2027 presidential elections, may be laying the groundwork for right-wing Marine Le Pen’s protege Jordan Bardella, offering Le Pen her best chance to win the presidency. Attal, meanwhile, has expressed a commitment to result-oriented action, including tax cuts for the middle class, signaling a potential new direction for Macron’s presidency.