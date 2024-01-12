en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Macron’s Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:15 am EST
Macron’s Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron’s administration underwent a seismic cabinet reshuffle on January 11, marking a distinct shift to the right. The reshuffle saw the appointment of prominent right-wing political figures Rachida Dati, former Justice Minister, and Catherine Vautrin, former Minister of Women’s Rights. This move deviates markedly from Macron’s initial centrist stance in 2017, signaling a rightward drift that began during his first term.

Notable Appointments

The newly formed cabinet boasts a strong presence of former members from the right-wing Les Républicains (LR) party. These include Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy; Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armies; and Gérald Darmanin, Interior Minister. Their presence has been interpreted as a nod to the influence of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has advocated for an alliance between LR and Macron’s camp.

A Stir Among Supporters

This reshuffle has ignited a wave of dissatisfaction among Macron’s early supporters, particularly those with center-left inclinations. Even the centrist MoDem party, led by François Bayrou, has expressed discontent, feeling marginalized as its influence seems to wane. Despite the brewing tension, Macron’s office staunchly defends the reshuffle, framing it as a necessary step to prioritize the country’s interests.

Implications of the Shift

The composition of the cabinet is seen as cementing Macron’s rightward shift, particularly following the recent passing of an immigration law backed by far-right MPs. However, the full implications of the cabinet changes remain to be thoroughly assessed, with additional junior ministerial appointments expected in the near future. The rightward shift is seen as a strategic move by Macron to navigate the complex political landscape ahead of the 2024 European elections and the 2027 presidential elections.

0
France International Relations Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
25 mins ago
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
As a strategic move to inject vigor into his second term, French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Gabriel Attal as the new Prime Minister of France. Attal, with his strong leadership skills and assertive demeanor, is anticipated to rejuvenate Macron’s administration, which has been facing criticism for a perceived lack of direction and increasing political
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
1 hour ago
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
EDP Renewables Boosts French Presence with Acquisition of Solar Projects
1 hour ago
EDP Renewables Boosts French Presence with Acquisition of Solar Projects
France's New PM Gabriel Attal Shakes Political Landscape with Controversial Cabinet Appointment
37 mins ago
France's New PM Gabriel Attal Shakes Political Landscape with Controversial Cabinet Appointment
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
46 mins ago
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Rightward Shift Ahead of EU Elections
48 mins ago
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Rightward Shift Ahead of EU Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
2 mins
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
4 mins
Cord Blood Lipidome Tied to ADHD, ASD Risk in Early Childhood: Study
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
6 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
The Hague Addresses Jurisdiction in Israel-Gaza Conflict; South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
7 mins
The Hague Addresses Jurisdiction in Israel-Gaza Conflict; South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
10 mins
EP President Metsola Joins Police Raid on Colleague Amid Corruption Scandal
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
14 mins
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
MPs Back Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidency, Shifting Mt Kenya Politics
14 mins
MPs Back Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidency, Shifting Mt Kenya Politics
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
22 mins
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
23 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
40 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app