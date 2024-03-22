Macron Persists on Gaza Ceasefire After US Resolution Vetoed by China, Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron committed on Friday to continue advocating for a Gaza ceasefire at the UN Security Council, following the veto of a US-backed draft resolution by China and Russia. Macron, speaking from Brussels, underscored the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access, promising to push forward with an alternative French resolution in collaboration with the US, European, and Arab partners. This development comes as the US, Israel's principal ally which has historically vetoed ceasefire calls, shifted its stance to support an immediate ceasefire and condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas, marking a significant change in its approach.

International Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

Despite the setback caused by the vetoes, Macron expressed optimism about building a consensus, bolstered by the United States' newfound support for ceasefire efforts. France's proposal, developed in cooperation with Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and several European nations, aims to garner enough diplomatic support to avoid further vetoes. The recent attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in significant civilian casualties, has intensified the urgency for a ceasefire, with the international community calling for immediate action to prevent further loss of life.

Impact of the Conflict

The conflict has had devastating consequences, with over 1,160 people, mostly civilians, killed in the attack on Israel and approximately 32,000 casualties reported in Gaza. The United Nations has raised alarms about the potential for famine in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation. On a separate note, Ukraine faced a significant escalation in attacks, with Russia targeting electrical power facilities and causing widespread outages, further complicating the global geopolitical landscape.

Global Reactions and Next Steps

As Macron and international allies work towards a new resolution, the world watches closely, hoping for a diplomatic breakthrough that could pave the way for peace. The situation underscores the complexities of international relations and the challenges of achieving consensus on global security issues. The outcome of these efforts could have far-reaching implications not only for the immediate conflict but also for the broader dynamics of international diplomacy and conflict resolution.