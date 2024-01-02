Macron Casts 2024 as a Year of Hope and Resilience in New Year’s Eve Address

On New Year’s Eve, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a national address from the Élysée Palace in Paris, casting 2024 as a year of hope, unity, and French pride. Macron underscored the significance of the impending Paris Olympic Games and the anticipated re-opening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, both of which he lauded as defining events for the coming year.

2024: A Year of Determination and Recovery

Macron described 2024 as a time for determination, choices, and recovery. He presented the upcoming year as an opportunity for the nation to overcome its challenges and unite. Macron’s promise of a civic and economic ‘rearmament’ for France suggests major reforms in various sectors, aimed at bolstering the nation’s resilience and economic strength.

Security Measures Amidst Persistent Threats

Detailing the security measures being taken in France, Macron reported the deployment of roughly 90,000 police and 5,000 soldiers to combat what the government perceives as a ‘very high’ terrorist threat. Besides enhancing security, Macron emphasized the country’s focus on strengthening public education and social cohesion as part of its broader strategy to ensure national security.

Reflecting on the Challenges of 2023

During his address, Macron candidly acknowledged the challenges France faced in the past year, including widespread protests against pension reform and civil unrest following the police killing of a teenager. He also acknowledged the passage of a controversial immigration bill, largely supported by the far right, that provoked significant debate and conflict. Notably, Macron did not shy away from these contentious issues, instead choosing to address them openly in his New Year’s Eve address.

Macron’s address marked the end of a turbulent year for France, characterized by both domestic and international challenges. Internationally, the President addressed the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Gaza, as well as the terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, resulting in the death of 41 French citizens and the taking of hostages. Macron assured the nation that the hostages have not been forgotten and that efforts to ensure their safety are ongoing. Macron’s reflections on these challenges set the tone for his vision of 2024 as a year of recovery and renewed determination.