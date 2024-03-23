Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti Addresses Auditor General's Report on Fund Mismanagement

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, alongside Finance and Economic Planning CEC Onesmus Kuyu, recently addressed concerns raised by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu regarding financial discrepancies within the county's governance. This clarification comes in the wake of a scathing audit report that questioned the financial integrity of several county governments, including Machakos, spotlighting issues like the overbudgeted construction of a county headquarters and questionable financial transactions.

Advertisment

Clarification on Construction Costs and SACCO Payments

According to Onesmus Kuyu, the construction of the controversial county headquarters, a project initiated by the previous administration in 2018, has seen significant progress under Governor Ndeti's leadership. Despite the audit's focus on the project's completion and value for money, Kuyu assured that the building, which now stands at twelve floors, is slated for completion within the year. Additionally, he addressed the Ksh.178 million flagged over SACCO payments and pensions, explaining these were deductions made at source for staff loans, not misappropriated funds.

Governor Ndeti's Stance on Accountability

Advertisment

Governor Ndeti has vehemently defended her administration's financial practices, asserting a commitment to operate within the confines of the law. The audit report had put her administration under scrutiny for an alleged misallocation of Ksh.399 million meant for the construction project, alongside questions surrounding Ksh.100 million payments to loans and SACCOs, and a Ksh.178 million pension fund expenditure. Despite these allegations, Ndeti's team remains focused on completing the county headquarters and resolving any financial discrepancies.

Implications for Machakos County Governance

The revelations from the Auditor General's report have sparked a broader conversation about fiscal responsibility and transparency within county governments. For Machakos, this means a closer examination of budget allocations, expenditure, and the overall governance framework. As the county moves forward, the resolution of these audit queries could set a precedent for financial accountability not just in Machakos but across other counties facing similar scrutiny.