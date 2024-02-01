Mace Demands NIH Accountability for Alleged Cruel Primate Experiments

The treatment of rhesus monkeys at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) research facility on Morgan Island, also known as "Monkey Island", has stirred up fresh controversy. U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, whose district encompasses this island, has raised her voice against the alleged cruel experiments conducted on these primates.

Unveiling Inhumane Practices

The concerns were triggered by disturbing revelations from the White Coat Waste Project, an animal rights group. They procured videos, photographs, and documents through the Freedom of Information Act, revealing the unsettling reality of the research facility. These documents depicted inhumane practices, where the monkeys were subjected to pain, often without relief, in the course of experiments with COVID and other viruses.

Call for Transparency

Reacting to these revelations, Mace penned a letter to the NIH, demanding transparency. Her request included detailed information about the expenses associated with these animal experiments at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory (RML). She also sought records of the experiments and the exact number of primates used, especially in gain-of-function research, from fiscal year 2022 to the present.

Political Implications

This issue has gained significant political traction, particularly among House Republicans. They have seized this opportunity to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci, a long-serving top official at the NIH. The disclosure of these experiments has ignited a debate on ethical implications and the use of taxpayer money, making it a subject of national scrutiny.