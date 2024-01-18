MACC Targets Mirzan Mahathir with Asset Declaration Notice

Businessman Mirzan Mahathir, eldest son of former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has been served an asset declaration notice by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). This move is in line with the MACC’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure transparency among individuals in the country.

Notice Under MACC Act 2009

The notice was issued under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009, mandating Mirzan to disclose all his movable and immovable assets both domestically and overseas within a 30-day timeframe. The notice was handed over during Mirzan’s visit to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Investigation into Panama Papers Report

The MACC’s directive is part of an investigation into information gleaned from the Panama Papers report, as well as Mirzan’s business activities involving the sale and purchase of government-linked companies (GLCs). The commission is currently scrutinizing financial documents and asset ownership by entities listed in the reports. So far, statements from 10 witnesses have been recorded, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Unraveling the Webs of Crony Capitalism

This inquiry’s scope has significantly broadened following the release of documents by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which implicated several Malaysian figures in secretive financial dealings. The MACC is also probing leaked documents linking the family of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin to an undisclosed offshore trust with assets worth hundreds of millions. This extensive investigation underscores Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment to dismantling the networks of crony capitalism that have long influenced Malaysia’s economic landscape.