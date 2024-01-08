MACC Probes Former PM and Aides Over Misuse of RM700 Million Government Funds

In a recent development in Malaysian politics, the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Azam Baki, has announced the summoning of a former prime minister and his aides. They are expected to provide explanations regarding the allocations for promotions and publicity spent during their tenure. This move is part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse of RM700 million on government promotions and publicity by two previous Federal governments from 2020 to 2022.

Focus of the Investigation

The probe aims to unravel how the funds were distributed and identify the companies contracted for the promotional campaigns. To this end, the MACC has already initiated questioning with the companies involved. The investigation was prompted by claims of misuse of the allocated funds.

(Read Also: Malaysia Potentially Has the Most Public Holidays Globally, Reveals British TV Presenter)

Collection of Evidence

As part of the investigative process, documents and information have been gathered from the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Department. These resources are expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of how the funds were managed and dispersed.

(Read Also: Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development)

Prime Minister’s Disclosure

In an intriguing revelation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim disclosed in Parliament that the lion’s share of the RM700 million was spent by the office of the eighth prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. The remaining amount was used by his successor, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Anwar also mentioned a balance left in the funds, which has been utilized by his administration.

Read More