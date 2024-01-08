en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

MACC Probes Former PM and Aides Over Misuse of RM700 Million Government Funds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
MACC Probes Former PM and Aides Over Misuse of RM700 Million Government Funds

In a recent development in Malaysian politics, the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Azam Baki, has announced the summoning of a former prime minister and his aides. They are expected to provide explanations regarding the allocations for promotions and publicity spent during their tenure. This move is part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse of RM700 million on government promotions and publicity by two previous Federal governments from 2020 to 2022.

Focus of the Investigation

The probe aims to unravel how the funds were distributed and identify the companies contracted for the promotional campaigns. To this end, the MACC has already initiated questioning with the companies involved. The investigation was prompted by claims of misuse of the allocated funds.

(Read Also: Malaysia Potentially Has the Most Public Holidays Globally, Reveals British TV Presenter)

Collection of Evidence

As part of the investigative process, documents and information have been gathered from the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Department. These resources are expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of how the funds were managed and dispersed.

(Read Also: Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development)

Prime Minister’s Disclosure

In an intriguing revelation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim disclosed in Parliament that the lion’s share of the RM700 million was spent by the office of the eighth prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. The remaining amount was used by his successor, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Anwar also mentioned a balance left in the funds, which has been utilized by his administration.

Read More

0
Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
10 mins ago
Malaysia's HR Minister Calls for Greater Enrollment in SKSSR
Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong, has made a clarion call to the nation’s Social Security Organization (Socso) to ramp up its efforts in promoting the Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR). The minister’s call to action came during his inaugural visit to the Penang Socso headquarters, where he underscored the alarmingly low registration
Malaysia's HR Minister Calls for Greater Enrollment in SKSSR
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development
20 mins ago
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Dismisses Opposition's Claims of Government Overthrow
1 hour ago
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Dismisses Opposition's Claims of Government Overthrow
Internet Computer Protocol: The Next Evolution in Digital Infrastructure
13 mins ago
Internet Computer Protocol: The Next Evolution in Digital Infrastructure
Anwar Ibrahim Firm Against Corruption: A Stand for Transparency in Malaysia
15 mins ago
Anwar Ibrahim Firm Against Corruption: A Stand for Transparency in Malaysia
Malaysian Law Enforcement Officer Detained in Drug Syndicate Crackdown
18 mins ago
Malaysian Law Enforcement Officer Detained in Drug Syndicate Crackdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
32 seconds
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
2 mins
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
3 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
3 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
3 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
3 mins
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
3 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
WWE Stars Amp Up for Royal Rumble: WrestleMania 40 Speculations Intensify
4 mins
WWE Stars Amp Up for Royal Rumble: WrestleMania 40 Speculations Intensify
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
43 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app