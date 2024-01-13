M T Vasudevan Nair Challenges Hero Worship in Politics at Literature Festival

At the Kerala Literature Festival, acclaimed writer M T Vasudevan Nair took a critical stance against the ramping trend of personality cult and hero worship in politics. Nair emphasized that in a democratic society, the citizenry must remain vigilant against rulers who spin self-serving narratives. He underscored the need for a society that earns its freedom, rather than accepting it as a favor granted by those in power.

Implicit Criticism of Kerala’s Chief Minister

Subtle yet potent, Nair’s remarks were also seen as an indirect critique of Kerala’s current Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who was in attendance at the festival. Nair lauded the humility and vision of former leader EMS Namboodiripad, indirectly contrasting these qualities with the current trend of idolizing political figures.

Concerns About Factionalism and Power Struggles

Nair’s comments come amid rising concerns about factionalism and power struggles within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM). Vijayan has been the subject of excessive adulation from party members, who have bestowed upon him titles like ‘the omnipotent creator.’ Interestingly, Vijayan, who had previously opposed such hero worship, now appears to tacitly encourage it. This is evidenced by recent instances where party members praised him and subsequently received political favors.

A Deep-Rooted Issue of Authoritarianism

Political scientists and critics argue that the CPM and Vijayan are unlikely to deviate from this path, as it hints at a deeper issue of authoritarianism and the creation of a personality cult. They contend that such a cult is detrimental to political parties and a misrepresentation of political values. As Nair’s speech went viral on social media and newspapers published the entire text, the debate on hero worship in politics has been reignited, forcing Kerala’s political and cultural circles to reevaluate their perspectives.