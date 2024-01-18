Veteran journalist M.L. Nestel has recently joined Raw Story, bringing his wealth of experience from renowned platforms like Newsweek, ABC News, The Daily Beast, and The Daily Mail. Known for his in-depth national correspondence and investigative reporting, Nestel now finds himself in the heart of social media conjectures revolving around former President Donald Trump's mysterious red hand marks.

Advertisment

Recently, Trump was photographed with conspicuous red marks on his right hand, leading to an avalanche of online speculation. Theories abounded, from the mundane like jelly doughnut stains and ketchup residues, to the more severe, such as frostbite and syphilis. The unpredicted incident has since ignited conversations across social media platforms, with users comparing potential reactions if similar scenarios occurred with political figures like Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi.

From Tabloids to Trump's Trials

Amid this speculation, Nestel's addition to Raw Story brings a unique perspective to the table, thanks to his extensive background in true-crime journalism and his roles at all three NYC tabloids. As Trump continues to make headlines, the timing of Nestel's arrival couldn't be more apt. Nestel's expertise will undoubtedly provide a fresh take on Trump's ongoing civil lawsuit with E. Jean Carroll, the defamation trial, and the former president's recent appearances.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology, offered four potential causes for the red spots on Trump's hand: dryness, overwashing, blisters from activities like golf, and exposure to lime juice. However, unless Trump himself decides to shed light on the matter, the true cause of these marks remains a mystery. As the story unfolds, Raw Story, with Nestel on their team, is poised to offer insightful and timely coverage.