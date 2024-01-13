M K Stalin Debunks Rumors of Son’s Deputy Chief Ministerial Appointment

In a recent development, M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has categorically denied the growing rumors regarding his son Udhayanidhi Stalin‘s speculated promotion as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister emphasized the unfounded nature of these conjectures and confidently declared his good health, insisting he is actively performing his duties for the state’s betterment.

Tackling Rumors Head-On

Stalin addressed these rumors, attributing their propagation to individuals opposing the upcoming DMK Youth Wing Conference in Salem. This assembly, scheduled under the leadership of his son, Udhayanidhi, has been the target of numerous attempts to divert its focus. Stalin expressed his belief that these rumors were part of a strategy to undermine the conference’s objectives, which concentrate on defending state rights and federalism.

More Smoke than Fire

Reportedly, the DMK discussed Udhayanidhi’s promotion, but it is unlikely to happen before the general elections. Tamil Nadu currently does not have a Deputy Chief Minister. Stalin stressed that he is in good health and working diligently for the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s citizens. The Youth Wing Conference had been postponed twice due to the aftermath of the Michaung Cyclone and Udhayanidhi’s involvement in relief operations in southern Tamil Nadu’s flood-stricken areas.

A Call to Stay Focused

Stalin urged party workers not to be swayed by these rumors and distractions. He highlighted their role in achieving his position as Chief Minister, attributing his success to their support and the trust of the people. He reiterated his commitment to working for the welfare of the people and emphasized the need to concentrate on protecting state rights and federalism. Interestingly, Stalin served as Deputy Chief Minister when his father, M. Karunanidhi, was Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister.