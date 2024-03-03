Máximo Kirchner Rebuts Milei's Critiques, Highlights Economic and Social Concerns in Plenary Session

In a recent plenary session held by The Campora in Buenos Aires, Máximo Kirchner, national deputy and son of the former president, publicly addressed for the first time the criticisms made by President Javier Milei during his call to the May Pact. Kirchner contrasted the current administration's approach to economic management with that of former President Mauricio Macri, emphasizing President's strategy of seeking additional time to address pressing issues.

Economic Strategies and Criticisms

During the session, Kirchner pointed out the President's attempts to differentiate his economic policies from those of his predecessor, Mauricio Macri. He criticized the appointment of Luis "Toto" Caputo as Minister of Economy, referencing Caputo's alleged mismanagement of 15 billion dollars, a point previously highlighted by Milei himself. Kirchner also addressed the economic hardships faced by formal workers, many of whom fall below the poverty line, a situation exacerbated by devaluations promoted by the current administration.

Political Climate and Opposition Behavior

The atmosphere within Congress during Milei's speech, marked by chants of "the caste is afraid," was criticized by Kirchner for its irrationality, given the heavy police presence. He noted the respectful behavior of the opposition during the President's presentation, questioning the subsequent steps Milei plans to take after the May Pact. Kirchner accused the government of fostering division among workers and critiqued Milei's characterization of the State as a "criminal organization," arguing instead for a more efficient, socially beneficial State role.

Response to Milei's Statements

Kirchner's address served as a direct response to Milei's accusations against Kirchnerism and other Peronist leaders, articulated during the Congress session and aimed particularly at Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof. The decision by Kicillof to delay his own session in order to formulate a rebuttal underscores the tension between the current administration and Peronist factions. Kirchner's critique of Milei's economic and social policies highlights the ongoing debate over the role of the State and the future direction of Argentina's governance.

The clash between Kirchner and Milei's perspectives on economic management, social welfare, and the role of the state underscores deeper ideological divides within Argentine politics. As these debates continue, the responses from various political factions will likely shape the country's policy direction in the face of economic challenges and social disparities.