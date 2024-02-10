Luxembourg's Prostitution Committee: Fostering Dialogue, Harm Reduction, and Social Inclusion

In a bid to address the multifaceted dynamics of sex work in Luxembourg, Minister Yuriko Backes of the Ministry for Gender Equality and Diversity convened her inaugural meeting with the country's Prostitution Committee on February 9, 2024. Established by Grand-Ducal regulation almost a year earlier, in March 2023, the committee succeeds the informal 'Platform Prostitution,' which had been operational since 2012.

Comprising representatives from various ministries, law enforcement agencies, social services, and civil society, the Prostitution Committee embarks on a mission to monitor and analyze the ever-changing landscape of prostitution in Luxembourg. The committee's annual reports will provide the government with valuable insights and recommendations to address legal, psychosocial, health, and safety issues surrounding sex work.

Minister Backes expressed the significance of the committee as a platform for open dialogue and collaboration among diverse stakeholders. By fostering an environment of understanding and respect, the committee aims to promote the well-being and protection of individuals involved in sex work while addressing societal concerns and challenges.

The Road to Legalization and Beyond

The inception of the Prostitution Committee represents a crucial milestone in Luxembourg's approach to sex work, which has evolved significantly over the past two decades. Although prostitution itself is legal in the country, activities such as pimping and brothel-keeping remain criminalized.

The establishment of the committee reflects Luxembourg's commitment to exploring a more comprehensive regulatory framework for sex work, as well as a recognition of the complex interplay between legal, social, and economic factors that shape the industry.

Harm Reduction and Social Inclusion

A key focus of the Prostitution Committee is to develop strategies for harm reduction and social inclusion for individuals engaged in sex work. This includes addressing issues such as access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, as well as combating stigma and discrimination.

By promoting a more nuanced understanding of the sex work industry, the committee aims to foster a more inclusive and equitable society, where individuals can make informed choices about their lives and livelihoods without facing undue hardship or marginalization.