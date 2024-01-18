Luxembourg's Parliament Boosts Transparency with Live Online Broadcasts

In a progressive step towards legislative transparency, Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies has announced that it will begin online broadcasts of sessions from five parliamentary committees, including those focused on education, environment, and agriculture. These sessions, previously unavailable for public viewing, will start airing in mid-April on the parliamentary website.

A Move Towards Increased Transparency

This decision comes as part of a concerted effort to increase visibility and accessibility of parliamentary proceedings to the public. Until now, only the plenary sittings were available for online viewing. The new initiative will allow people to watch committees discuss vital issues live, providing unprecedented access to the inner workings of Luxembourg's legislature.

Test Phase and Evaluation

The chamber has described this initiative as a 'test phase', following which an evaluation will take place. However, the specifics concerning the duration of the pilot have not been detailed. It is anticipated that this evaluation will provide valuable insights into how the initiative has been received by the public and what improvements can be made going forward.

Aligning with Proposed Reforms

This move is in line with the reforms suggested by Claude Wiseler, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, who has been vocal about the importance of making parliamentary proceedings more visible to the public. By streaming these committee meetings, the chamber is taking tangible steps to bring Wiseler's vision to fruition and, in doing so, is setting a precedent for legislative transparency that could be emulated globally.