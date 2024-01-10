en English
Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution

On October 7, Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel, paid a visit to Kibbutz Kfar Azza, one of the sites recently assailed by Hamas terrorist attacks. The visit was a part of his diplomatic tour to Israel and Palestine, aiming to assess the ground reality and, in turn, amplify international engagement to restore peace in the region.

Engaging with the Victims

During his visit to Kfar Azza, Bettel spoke with survivors of the attack, absorbing their testimonies, and the destructiveness brought by the violence. The grim images and horrifying accounts left Bettel deeply shocked, leading him to condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by Hamas as unjustifiable. He asserted that such terroristic activities that disrupt the lives of ordinary citizens and instigate fear must be denounced at all global platforms.

Call for Hostages’ Release

Among the issues raised by Bettel was the plight of hostages held by Hamas. He urged for their immediate release, emphasizing the breach of humanitarian norms such activities represent. His call for a humanitarian ceasefire reflects the urgency of the situation and the imperative need for dialogue and negotiation in the face of conflict.

Discussions with Israeli Officials

Bettel’s visit also included discussions with Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Bettel emphasized the necessity of defending citizens against terrorism, echoing the sentiment of many international leaders. However, he also expressed concerns about the proportionality and legitimacy of the defense measures, particularly in light of the extensive civilian casualties in Gaza after three months of fighting.

Reiteration of Support for Two-State Solution

Throughout his visit, Bettel reaffirmed Luxembourg’s support for a two-state solution. He opined that this is the most viable option for achieving a just and lasting peace in the region. His stance underscores Luxembourg’s commitment to helping facilitate a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Bettel is scheduled to continue his diplomatic journey by visiting Ramallah in Palestine, an extension of his mission to engage directly with those affected by the conflict and to play a role in fostering peace in this troubled region.

Luxembourg Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Luxembourg

