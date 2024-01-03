Lundeen Outlines 2024 Legislative Priorities for Colorado Senate Republicans

Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen has set the stage for the upcoming 2024 legislative session in Colorado, sharing his vision and concerns in an incisive interview. Lundeen, a Republican, underscores the urgency of providing tangible relief to Colorado residents grappling with the escalating cost of living, housing, and running businesses under the prevailing Democrat leadership.

Republicans as the Driving Force

Lundeen is steadfast in his belief that Colorado Senate Republicans are poised to be a potent force for relief. He takes pride in their track record of amending potentially detrimental Democrat-led bills. However, he warns of the potential repercussions if Democrats secure a supermajority in the legislature, including a stifling of policy debates and forced votes without sufficient deliberation.

A Call for Bipartisan Cooperation

The Minority Leader is vocal about the importance of bipartisan cooperation and criticizes the misuse of political power to advance the Democrat agenda. He is particularly critical of the previous session’s property tax relief measures, which he perceives as a strategic maneuver rather than a genuine effort to alleviate taxpayers’ burdens.

Prioritizing Education, Addressing Housing

When it comes to budget constraints, Lundeen places education at the top of his priority list. He proposes a reversal of the existing funding pattern, which he believes favors Democrat initiatives over school children. Additionally, he views the reform of construction defect laws as key to tackling the issue of affordable housing, as this could entice investment back into Colorado.

Challenges Ahead

Identifying the biggest hurdle, Lundeen singles out the ‘runaway Democrat agenda’. He expresses concern over the excess regulations and taxes that are imposing a heavy burden on businesses and individuals alike. Despite these challenges, Lundeen remains resolute, asserting that Senate Republicans will voice their constituents’ concerns and represent their interests, irrespective of any time constraints.